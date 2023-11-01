In the realm of environmental water quality management, there is increasing scrutiny by investors, government and collaborators for food manufacturing facilities to increase their water use sustainability and decrease their used water quantity.

Recently, our team collaborated with an environmental engineering firm that was contracted by a prominent food manufacturer. The completed work serves as a compelling example of how strategic environmental initiatives can yield transformative results when considering water quality management, quantity and long-term viability.

The journey with the environmental engineering company began with a shared commitment to sustainability projects. The manufacturer faced daunting challenges, including excess water consumption, complex regulatory requirements for used water and rising operational costs. The goal was clear — reduce its environmental impact by optimizing water usage and simplifying wastewater treatment as its food processing lines expanded. Normally, expansion would increase water usage and treatment considerations significantly.

Water quality management revolutionizing food manufacturing industry Newly constructed four-barrel ditch crossing with land applied wastewater sprinklers in background.

Our team assisted in the project to construct a tailored water reuse system for the roughly 65-acre site. This system was more than a solution — it was a plan to increase efficiency and water reuse while maintaining regulatory compliance. The engineered plan and construction centered on increasing wastewater reuse under its wastewater permit. This not only resolved the critical issue of wastewater treatment but also paved the way for increased sustainable water reuse at the facility. Wastewater, instead of treatment and discharge, was reused and applied to increase the growing capacity of an organic by-product used as agricultural feed and an additional source of potential revenue.

The project demanded close collaboration with both the engineering firm and the manufacturer to ensure the constructed engineered solutions exceeded required standards. Our team was able to successfully navigate the complex environmental construction and logistical issues. Ultimately, the need for wastewater treatment was decreased and the potential revenue from the agricultural by-product was increased for the site.

The installation phase marked a significant milestone as it involved up to nine subcontractors operating in tandem. The seasoned professionals ensured seamless integration of the water reuse system, minimizing disruption to the food manufacturer’s operations and delivering uncompromised results.

During the project discharge, capacity was increased by 34% to more than 1.1 million gallons — which was done by fusing over 3.5 miles of high-density polyethylene pipe. Those miles required 462 hot fusion welds. The entire system used 1,272 3/8-inch bolts. In the final analysis, more than 16,500 linear feet of erosion control blankets were installed while excavating 68,000 cubic yards of soil to help establish just under 3 million square-feet of coastal Bermuda grass to aid in evapotranspiration of the increased discharge.

The true success of this collaboration became evident as the food manufacturer reduced wastewater discharge, increased wastewater land application and reuse and increased its product production. This translated into a greener impact on the environment, cleaner local water bodies and reduced strain on water resources. Moreover, this transformation delivered benefits beyond environmental improvements. The food manufacturer experienced heightened operational efficiency, decreased wastewater processing costs and an enhanced reputation for sustainability.

