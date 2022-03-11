VPPPA partnership streamlines annual VPP self-evaluations

The Voluntary Protection Programs Participants' Association (VPPPA) has partnered with AuditSoft, a technology provider for occupational health and safety auditing, to launch VPP Online, a new program aimed at simplifying the process by which VPP participants submit their annual self-evaluations.

The VPP Online platform allows for easy collaboration among team members; reduces reporting errors by automatically calculating necessary statistics required for submission; and standardizes the online self-evaluation with a consistent process.

"The VPP Online platform expands the capabilities of collaboration and helps make the experience of submitting annual self-evaluations much more seamless, saving VPP managers and their teams hours of time compiling these reports," said Terry Schulte, chairman of the board for VPPPA.

For more information, visit www.vpppa.org or call (703) 761-6517.