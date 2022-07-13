Video security systems: Function versus features

Complex, mission-critical facilities often require complex physical security plans.

Whether the threat is theft, vandalism, industrial espionage, environmental activism or one of many other challenges, most operators adopt a multi-layered approach to site protection. A key component of this approach is video security.

Choosing a video security solution can be a daunting task. To put it simply, a camera isn’t just a camera. Resolution, field of view, dynamic range, lighting, compression, power, form factor, cost — the list of considerations can be overwhelming.

Deciding to deploy a video security system is the first step in a very important process. What follows will determine the effectiveness (aka success or failure) of that deployment. It is easy to become enamored with the video technology available on the market. Advances in camera capabilities are truly stunning. Video analytics, artificial intelligence and its ability to “learn,” low-light performance, and remote management tools can make the options appear extremely attractive. These features can also be very effective and useful, but building a video security system around features can lead to dismal performance and disappointment.

Instead of focusing on the dazzling features available, discerning operators start at a much more basic level. What exactly needs to be accomplished with this system? What exactly does the operator wish to see? Under what conditions? How will the data be used? Who will see it? From where will they access the data? Will the system be used for operational control, for security or for both? Will the video be used in real time or for post-incident forensics? How will the video system integrate and operate within the larger security ecosystem?

One of the most common mistakes in deploying a camera system is to try to do too much with a single camera. Each camera deployed should have a clearly defined role, whether that be detection, identification, etc. How a camera is positioned and connected to its network can also be a factor in its effectiveness. How the data is collected from a camera and managed throughout the network can be as important as the selection of the device itself. None of these issues should be considered in isolation from the others.

Obviously, cost is a consideration for any technology deployment. Managing that cost can be as simple as taking the time to fully understand the needs of the system and then choose technologies that meet those needs. For example, thermal camera technology can be extremely effective for detection purposes when lighting is limited, but the cost of thermal devices can be significantly higher than the cost of visible-light-based platforms. Whether to make the investment in a thermal sensor versus a visible-light sensor should be a decision based not only on cost, but also on operational need, environment and expectations. This cost/benefit analysis should be made for each camera device and each task of the system.

When it comes to security, a camera isn’t just a camera — it is a sensor platform coupled with hardware and software features that come together to deliver a focused solution.

