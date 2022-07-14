Vallen, BuildingReports partner to offer compliance solutions

Since its beginning over half a century ago, Vallen Safety Services has been committed to a single mission: Protecting People and Assets.

A technician performs maintenance on a fire alarm system. SafetyScan® enables inspectors to create detailed inspection reports for portable fire extinguishers, lighting, and personal protective and safety equipment in a facility.

Vallen knows that when it comes to enhancing the safety of your operations, you need knowledge and the right resources at your fingertips to make informed decisions. That is why Vallen has partnered with BuildingReports, the most trusted name in compliance reporting. BuildingReports offers unparalleled technology-enabled solutions and decades of safety inspection experience.

“Vallen Safety Services partnered with BuildingReports over a decade ago to provide the most comprehensive compliance documentation for our customers,” said Vallen’s Vice President of Safety Services Cody Payne. “The access to the documentation of inspections for noncompliance and future budgetary purposes is the best in the industry. Vallen continues to be the industrial leader in inspection, testing and maintenance, and with BuildingReports, we have a complete package.”

A Vallen employee uses a hand-held scanner to deliver convenience, compliance and verifiable results all in one innovative solution.

Thanks to the mobile and online inspection reporting tools offered by BuildingReports, technicians can quickly assess the data from fire and life safety devices to ensure they’re working properly and meeting code requirements. In the event of a discrepancy, easily verifiable inspection reports identify the solutions needed to regain compliance.

Vallen chose BuildingReports for its ability to lower inspection costs and drastically reduce compliance risks by utilizing innovative technology and on-demand reporting tools. One such tool, ScanSeries, offers a suite of solutions for each inspection category, adhering with all codes and standards established by bodies such as the NFPA, OSHA, NIOSH and EPA.

• FireScan® allows for data collection during fire inspection for control equipment, auxiliary functions, initiating devices, monitoring equipment and notification appliances. With Vallen’s inspection reporting software, technicians can test results against a manufacturer’s sensitivity ranges with a unique smoke sensitivity database. • SafetyScan® enables technicians to create detailed inspection reports for portable fire extinguishers, lighting, and personal protective and safety equipment in a facility. Technicians can also manage future maintenance and track extinguishers that have been removed for repairs. • SprinklerScan® enables technicians to easily test and inspect sprinkler systems and water-based fire protection systems in any environment. The inspection reporting solution also creates graphs to document pump flow measurements. • SuppressionScan® gives technicians the capability to scan and record detailed data for the most critical systems in any building, including data for both clean agent and gas detection systems.

BuildingReports provides detailed inspection data for each asset that is inspected, including the name of the technician who performed the testing and the time and date the inspection occurred. In addition, with the integration of Embedded Codes and Standards, each asset found to be deficient includes a reference code and description detailing the specific requirements the asset failed to meet.

Cost avoidance and enhanced asset management

An inspector uses a tablet to gain perspective on a factory’s safety operations. An estimated 80 percent of compliance documents are filed on paper. According to PricewaterhouseCoopers, companies spend $120 in labor costs to find a misfiled document, with 15 percent of all documents being misfiled or misplaced at any given time. By integrating cutting-edge technology from BuildingReports and expertise from Vallen, companies can ensure their operations are compliant, safe and efficient.

Scheduling regular inspections and correcting defects are crucial to ensure you are meeting compliance requirements and reducing the risk of fines from code enforcement officials. But what if you could do more? With BuildingReports, you can. The software provides a detailed inventory of every fire and life safety asset throughout a facility — or network of facilities — and the historical failure rates of each. This data helps plan for the ordering of replacement inventory and parts, so if a critical deficiency or asset failure occurs, it can be immediately addressed, reducing production downtime and saving huge sums in lost productivity.

In addition, with DocDrive®, an online document and storage feature, facility management has access to interactive floor-plans that display the location and status of every inspected facility asset. For example, users can see the location and type of extinguisher in each facility to ensure adequate coverage and correct type of equipment.

From fire inspection training to preventing disasters before they occur, Vallen Safety Services and BuildingReports provide the highest level of safety services for your life safety equipment.

Vallen would like to thank BuildingReports for the in-depth and technical information used in this article.

For more information, visit www.vallen.com or call (800) 826-6328.