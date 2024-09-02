Ultimate benzene-specific monitor exceeding tighter regulations

Benzene, butane and methane are among the most common toxic gases in the petroleum industry, posing significant risks to worker safety, jobsites and surrounding communities.

Benzene, in particular, is a major concern due to its classification as a human carcinogen, causing adverse effects like headaches, tiredness, nausea, dizziness and unconsciousness. Long-term exposure to benzene can lead to severe health issues, including leukemia and other blood-related cancers, due to its impact on bone marrow.

Recent data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation shows that occupational exposure to benzene is now classified as a Level 4 risk. The disability-adjusted life years associated with benzene exposure have significantly increased over the last decade. The American Cancer Society highlights the heightened cancer risk for workers exposed to benzene without proper monitoring solutions.

To address these risks, regulatory standards for benzene exposure have become increasingly stringent. OSHA currently limits benzene exposure to 1 ppm during an average workday and 5 ppm over a 15-minute period. However, even these limits are under review, with pressure to lower them further. For instance, NIOSH recommends an airborne exposure limit of 0.1 ppm over a 10-hour time weighted average and 1 ppm during any 15-minute work period. The EU also lowered its long-term exposure limit to 0.5 ppm in early 2024.

In response to these regulatory demands, ION Science has developed Titan 2, the latest advancement in benzene-specific monitoring technology. The Titan 2 offers exceptional sensitivity and rapid detection capabilities, identifying benzene levels as low as 0.02 ppm and up to 20 ppm within 60 seconds. This makes it an invaluable tool for maintaining compliance with stringent safety standards and protecting workers’ health.

ION Science Managing Director Duncan Johns emphasizes the importance of continuous benzene monitoring: "Benzene is a toxic, carcinogenic gas representing a serious threat to many workers, as well as the environment. It is therefore vital that staff are protected by monitors that can continuously measure benzene at the low levels required by increasingly stringent international regulations. Titan 2 is the only commercially available, truly selective, fixed continuous benzene monitor worldwide that can meet this requirement."

The Titan 2 captures a gas sample every 60 seconds, conditioning it for precise measurement. This ensures a consistent flow of real-time data. The device features a piezoelectric micro pump for enhanced pressure and flow accuracy, leading to rapid response times and unmatched reliability. It also includes a visible alarm system, twin relay outputs for integration with site alarm systems and user-friendly firmware for easy calibration. Key features of the Titan 2 include:

• High sensitivity and accuracy. Detects benzene down to 0.02 ppm.

• Real-time monitoring. Provides continuous data with minute-by-minute sampling.

• Advanced sensor technology. Utilizes the MiniPID T2 10.0 eV sensor, which resists humidity and contamination, ensuring fast and reliable measurements.

• Robust design. Features an IP65 Ingress Protection rating, internally regulated heating for stable operation in extreme conditions, and durable housing to reduce contamination risk.

• Compliance and certification. Meets international safety standards, including ATEX, International Electrotechnical Commission Explosive and Quality Program for Supplies certifications.

• Ease of maintenance. Offers backward compatibility with the original Titan model, a plug-and-play service module and an optional extended warranty.

The Titan 2 is ideal for use in sectors such as O&G, bulk storage facilities, chemical manufacturing and asphalt production. With the Titan 2, ION Science continues to lead in benzene detection, ensuring workplace safety and regulatory compliance with unparalleled precision and reliability.

For more information, visit shorturl.at/Y5bZi or call (877) 864-7710.