Turnkey NORM management and disposal solutions

In O&G and other industrial sectors, the problem of naturally occurring radioactive material contamination is real, but most maintenance providers don’t offer mobile decontamination or the ability to fully manage radioactive waste disposal.

NORM is materials that contain radioactive substances but are naturally present in the environment in almost all soils, rocks, surface water and groundwater. Examples include uranium, thorium and radon gas.

Republic Services, a trusted recycling and waste services provider of over 70 years, offers comprehensive environmental solutions including treatment and disposal, recycling, E&P, field and industrial and emergency response services. Through its acquisition of several leading companies, including US Ecology, Republic Services has become one of the most knowledgeable in radioactive waste disposal, compliantly and safely managing NORM materials. It’s unparalleled turnkey solutions with a full suite of cost-effective, secure and reliable disposal and decontamination options include:

Debris and large-component decontamination and handling

Waste packaging and manifesting

Transportation and logistics coordination via truck and rail

Secure disposal at Republic Services and approved third-party facilities

Republic Services’ national, highly engineered RCRA Subtitle C facilities offer high capacity and can accept large volumes of materials. They are secure and feature multiple-liner cell design and post-closure funding. Professionally trained teams guide and assist with proper characterization and sampling methods to ensure waste meets the waste acceptance criteria (WAC). Republic Services also evaluates available treatment and disposal options based on waste characterization and helps develop an aggregation plan, if required, to comply with WAC requirements at its facilities.

Licensed in Texas, Republic Services provides NORM mobile decontamination services, and its crews have been trained in radiation safety techniques to protect human health and the environment while avoiding costly and time-consuming outsourcing. With locations throughout Texas, decades of experience serving Gulf Coast area customers and extensive knowledge of state laws and regulations, Republic Services can securely and compliantly dispose of hazardous and radioactive waste; its knowledgeable customer service experts are available to help find the best solution.

Types of waste it accepts include:

NORM/TENORM from energy production, mining and other industrial processes

Exempt byproduct, source and special nuclear materials

Accelerator-produced material, as well as generally exempt items and devices

High-activity NORM sealed sources

Class A, B and C low-activity radioactive wastes in the Northwest and Rocky Mountain Compacts

Other services include decontamination of pipes, soils, buildings and other materials, handling radioactive waste material packaging, offsite shipment and disposal. Republic Services uses industry standard high- and ultra-high pressure washing processes when removing material. In addition, it takes pride in providing resourceful solutions and applying the latest techniques for even the most complex projects. Its experienced crews specialize in all aspects of manned and non-manned confined space entry to safely and efficiently clean and decontaminate hard-to-reach areas.

The decontamination process is both time- and personnel-intensive. It requires careful control and containment of the scale solids, making a partnership with an experienced provider like Republic Services key to reducing risk and staying compliant.

Offering convenient handling of everything onsite — from cleaning and maintenance to decontamination, transportation and disposal — Republic Services is the only provider needed to manage all NORM waste needs.

For more information, visit republicservices.com or call (800) 592-5489.