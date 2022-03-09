Transporting foam firefighting technology

Cannistraro Special Hazards designs, installs and maintains customized fire suppression systems, bringing thoughtful and environmentally responsible solutions to critical facilities across the nation.

Cannistraro’s enclosure in its final stages of manufacturing. Len and John, Cannistraro’s proud, licensed sprinkler fitters put the final touches on the enclosed suppression system. FireDos FD20000/3 Foam Proportioning System. Cannistraro Special Hazards is a proud authorized distributor for North America.

This past year, Cannistraro engineered innovation for a midstream client in Taft, Texas, furnishing the first fully contained enclosure to utilize FireDos technology in North America.

As a national distributor of proportioner and monitor maker FireDos, Cannistraro Special Hazards has worked with a variety of clients in search of an advanced foam firefighting solution. For this project, Cannistraro's DB scope was to develop a fire-protection system for a crude oil terminal that, at full buildout, stores 4,000,000 barrels (168,000,000 gallons) of crude oil. Due to the scale of the facility, its location and critical nature, as well as the limited public water supply, the protection scheme included on-site water storage, diesel engine driven fire pumps and large-scale foam producing equipment.

For a proportioner, the project required a solution that was beyond the allowable flow rate of an eductor system, and in excess of the available volume of a bladder-tank system. To meet this need, the team selected the FireDos FD20000. This proportioner is unique in that it proportions foam at a very high flow rate, without requiring an electric motor or diesel engine. Additionally, FireDos proportioners utilize a unique design that does not expel foam while testing, allowing users to maintain the safety of their fire protection system in an efficient and eco-friendly way.

To bring further value to the client, Cannistraro Special Hazards designed an enclosure that would contain all components of this fire-protection system. The enclosure was built and tested in an ideal and controlled off-site environment, and the client received a fully customized system in one delivery, with only outlet connections taking place on-site. To ensure a smooth delivery of the 60-foot enclosure, Cannistraro Special Hazards worked with its trucking provider to perform a meticulous geo-survey of the route. Come delivery day, the enclosure was delivered without a hitch and within the client's required timeline.

Bryan Phillips, Cannistraro Special Hazards' business development principal and project manager, believes this project perfectly exemplifies the Cannistraro advantage: "We have the ability to take the engineers' and owners' requirements from just an email to build and deliver an exceptional product."

