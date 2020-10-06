Titan: The world’s first continuous, benzene-specific monitor

In the U.S., benzene is widely used within many industries and ranks in the top 20 chemicals for production volume. It is the simplest aromatic hydrocarbon and was distinguished as the first aromatic hydrocarbon with the nature of its bonding first established in the 19th century.

ION Science’s Titan is the world’s first fixed, continuous, benzene-specific monitor, designed specifically for refineries and petrochemical environments.

Benzene is a colorless chemical that evaporates into the air very quickly, and because its vapor is heavier than air, it can sink into low-lying areas. Classified as a group one carcinogen by the World Health Organization and the International Agency for Research on Cancer, prolonged exposure to high concentrations of benzene can cause leukemia and negatively impact red and white blood cells.

Benzene is found in ambient air as a result of burning fuels such as coal, petrol and wood, and is common in unleaded fuel, where it is added as a substitute for lead. Exposures occur from a number of sources, including forest fires, auto exhaust, gasoline from fueling stations and cigarette smoke. It is also used to make other chemicals that are used to make plastics, resins, synthetic fibers, lubricants, rubbers, dyes, detergents and drugs.

Due to the dangerous nature of this gas, proper gas detection equipment capable of monitoring and detecting benzene is necessary, as it can help mitigate benzene levels throughout the atmosphere in which personnel are being exposed.

Titan, from ION Science, is the world's first fixed, continuous, benzene-specific monitor. Designed for refineries and petrochemical environments, the robust Titan monitors benzene in real-time, providing the ultimate device for plant and worker safety.

Titan incorporates ION Science's market- leading and patented photoionization detection sensor technology with proven resistance to humidity and contamination. There is no need to compensate, ensuring optimal performance while challenging its environment through extended field operation. The instrument also features internally- regulated heating for stable operation at extreme temperatures.

The instrument is wall-mounted with a dynamic range of 0-20 parts per million (ppm) with 0.1 ppm sensitivity to benzene. Titan samples gas from the environment once per minute and within just 60 seconds, an accurate benzene measurement is displayed on its graphical LCD screen with a simple, magnetic two-button interface.

Featuring two relay outputs, Titan provides an immediate warning alarm system with two user-definable independent alarm levels, including an optional real-time shortterm exposure limit calculation, ensuring workers are kept safe and protected to the required standard on-site.

Designed to be easily installed and serviced, the modular design of Titan allows the Ex d case to be installed well in advance of commissioning. The internal service module can be removed and replaced as a remotely serviceable plugand- play cartridge.

Meeting ATEX, International Electrotechnical Commission Explosive, UL and Canadian Standards Association standards, Titan's continuous measurement allows trends to be monitored over time and communicated via isolated 4-20 mA or RS485 Modbus. Benzene measurements and related data are stored internally for a minimum of two years and can be downloaded remotely to a PC via USB or RS485 cable for analysis.

For more information on Titan from ION Science, visit

www.ionscience-usa.com or call (877) 864-7710.