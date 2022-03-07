Tips for generator reliability during severe weather

Severe weather can bring an increased potential for power outages, threatening business operations and raising the risk for lost productivity, lost revenue or even personal injury.

For any business with critical functions that could result in loss or hardship in the event of a power outage, an emergency standby generator is an important part of business continuity planning.

But simply having a generator is not enough. As with any piece of mechanical equipment, proper maintenance is vital to its performance. Emergency generators are usually located in low-traffic areas such as the back corner of the property, behind the building, in the basement or on the roof. Generators tend to be out of sight, out of mind and they are often neglected until a power outage â¦ when it doesn't start.

Here are a few questions to consider for any generator to help ensure reliable operation during a power outage. This is especially important for any generator that would be responsible for running critical operations.

Does the generator regularly exercise? Your generator should be set up to automatically start and run on a regular basis. A typical exercise schedule might be a 30-minute run time set on a weekly timer. If your generator does not regularly exercise, chances are the generator has an issue or a fault alarm, which means it likely won't start during a power outage.

Does the generator run properly when it exercises? It's important to monitor these routine exercise periods for any potential issues. If the engine doesn't sound like it's running properly, you have the opportunity to address the issue before a critical power outage.

Is it clean from debris that could hinder its operation? A dirty generator can be a high risk for operational issues due to a number of reasons: Pests often build nests inside generator enclosures. They love to chew on wires and wreak havoc on sensitive components. Debris could be sucked up into the generator, puncturing the radiator, for example. This could disable the generator and require an expensive repair. Corrosion. Fluids, leaks and spills left alone can cause damage. Do common fail points get checked regularly, such as batteries, belts and hoses? Most generator failures are caused by a simple maintenance issue, such as an old battery.

Is your generator ever tested under load? Weekly exercising confirms the generator can start and run, but these tests are typically set to run the generator without load. This is not necessarily an indication the generator will run properly during a real power outage situation. Testing the generator with a load bank confirms it is capable of operating at 100 percent of nameplate rating. Testing the generator under its full load will confirm proper operation of the cooling system and fuel delivery and expose hidden performance issues.

If you are unsure about the answers to any of these questions, it may be worth considering a routine maintenance plan for your generator. Maintenance plans can be customized to fit your specific needs based on a variety of factors including the size and age of the equipment, frequency of generator service needed, and any specific testing requirements such as load banking, building load tests or fuel analysis.

Emergency backup power is an investment and an asset for business continuity. If the equipment is properly maintained, it not only provides security from loss, safety issues and liability, it provides peace of mind.

For more information, visit www.cliffordpower.com or call (800) 324-0066.