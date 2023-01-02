Tiger XT Range: A new generation of VOC detectors

The requirement to detect and reduce the release of VOCs is driven by several factors, including occupational safety and environmental regulations as well as the need for companies to perform in line with their ESG objectives.

Portable gas detectors are routinely employed to identify the sources of VOC emissions that may arise from various scenarios, and the most widely adopted measurement technology is photoionization detection (PID). This is a method with which ION Science has been leading the world for many years.

ION Science has launched a new range of portable VOC detectors, known as Tiger XT, offering users enhanced levels of performance and durability. This new line of detectors retains all of the market leading advantages of its predecessors, the Tiger range, and comprises three models: the entry-level, Tiger XTL portable VOC gas detector; the Tiger XT portable VOC detector and the Tiger XT Select benzene detector.

Each Tiger XT model features the world-leading MiniPID sensor technology, which is critically important for the instrument's performance, offering a rapid response in extremely low levels of detection and an exceptionally broad measurement range. In combination, the advanced features of the MiniPID 2 sensors mean that the Tiger XT can detect gases at levels as low as 1 ppb, with measurements up to 20,000 ppm; this is the broadest range of any VOC detector on the market today.

Each Tiger XT product has a humidity-resistant, anti-contamination design and an exterior semi-conductive, thermoplastic, elastomer outer molding, making it intrinsically safe. ETL, KGS, IECEx and ATEX certified, the range is also designed to have an ingress protection rating of IP65 -- meaning it can withstand dusty environments and heavy rainfall. Power management has also been enhanced in the new Tiger XT instruments, which feature a push-to-release button for the rechargeable battery, allowing for a secure, simple-to-operate connection. The charger cradle, which can be wall-mounted, charges the li-ion battery in around eight hours, providing up to 24 hours of normal operation. Tiger PC software is supplied with the Tiger XT instrument, enabling users to configure alarms and reminders, and to download data from the onboard data logger (model dependent).

An extensive choice of accessories is available to accompany the Tiger XT range. These include car charger leads and flexi probes for VOC detection in remote and hard-to-access places. A special fire investigation kit is available for fire and arson investigators, and customers can request (free of charge) an extended warranty of up to two years for the Tiger XTL, and up to five years for the XT and XTS models.

VOCs frequently exist as a mixture of hydrocarbon vapors, and this presents a measurement challenge if one of the components, such as benzene, is particularly hazardous. The new Tiger XT Select (XTS) benzene detector has therefore been developed to selectively measure benzene.

The Tiger XTS utilizes the ION Science 10.0eV lamp to detect total aromatic compounds (TACs) such as benzene, toluene and xylene down to concentrations as low as 1 ppb. The instrument is supplied with a pack of benzene pre-filter tubes, which enable the selective detection of benzene. To measure benzene, users simply attach a pre-filter tube to the Tiger XTS, which removes other VOCs, so that benzene can be detected in isolation. Throughout the measurement process, the Tiger XTS displays real-time data. It can also provide average measurements for automatic comparison with 15-minute STELs and 8-hour TWAs. To protect the safety of workers, as well as the operators of the Tiger XTS, the device can provide visual, audible and vibration alarms. The Tiger XTS can also be used in a standard VOC detection mode without the use of a benzene pre-filter tube.

As the latest generation of ION Science's world-leading VOC detectors, the Tiger XT range represents the leading edge of gas detection technology, enabling users to protect staff and improve environmental performance.

For more information, visit ionscience-usa.com or call (832) 532-9993.