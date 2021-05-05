Three strategies for a powerful plant inspection process

To horticulturists, a plant inspection process includes examining the color, texture, shape, size and operations of a leaf and the condition of the stem, root, fruit, seed and flower against the established protocol. Their scientific knowledge helps cultivate and propagate plants to maximize health and growth for the sustainment of life on Earth.

To an HS&E professional, a plant inspection process is very similar to that of horticulturists. Industrial plant inspection includes examining the color, texture, shape, size and operation of systems. It also involves examining the working conditions and worker behaviors against regulatory norms and established expectations. HS&E professionals use their technical knowledge to help cultivate and propagate protective work performance to maximize health and growth for the sustainment of business. There are ways in which everyone within an organization can help implement effective plant inspections.

Here are three strategies that help implement a powerful plant inspection process:

Inspection

1. Redirect the mindset: Plant inspections are often treated as tasks that need to be completed alongside a number of other tasks during a specific day, week or month. This mindset inherently wedges the plant inspection priority between what is most important and what is not that important. Those other tasks always seem to take priority and the risk-rating then becomes increasingly arbitrary. Establishing a culture that thinks of plant inspections differently enhances the likelihood of a predictable, sustainable and highly effective process.

There are at least three truths in maintaining a successful business: You need a means to generate revenue, a means to spend less than you earn and an ecosystem to sustain it all. Plant inspections can significantly impact all three. Think of effective plant inspections as essential to the health of your business. Prioritize educating those responsible for conducting inspections so their work output significantly lowers the overall risk to personnel, operations and the business.

2. Empower your workforce: One of the main errors organizations make is assigning specific individuals to perform plant inspections, resulting in workers who become enforcers and list makers. A counterculture is then established that undermines the very reason for these inspections. Highly effective organizations empower workers to perform plant inspections not only within their own area, but as a new set of eyes in another. A positive culture is established when workers feel as though they are part of the process and are empowered to help each other. When working properly, this approach establishes every employee as a protector of life and wellness.

3. Lead the way: There is absolutely nothing more powerful than seeing leadership personally and visibly involved in dayto- day activities. Leadership, in this context, is defined as anyone who workers follow both formally and informally. Often, informal leaders are the most influential within the organization. Any leader who transverses between departments and areas to assist in the inspection process is leading by example and enhancing a culture that fosters unity and a common cause. Leading the way also means taking action. Implement visible corrective strategies to eliminate or minimize undesired results. Lead the way by redefining what is important and why.

Both the horticulturist and the HS&E professional share a common cause through the plant inspection process: to deliver excellence in productivity while protecting people and the environment.

There are ways in which everyone within an organization can help implement effective plant inspections.

Embracing this common cause across the organization lowers risk, increases productivity and achieves operational excellence. Thinking of plant inspections as essential to operations, as a path toward workforce empowerment, and as an opportunity to lead the way are strategies that sow seeds of success. When properly cultivated, these seeds will grow deep roots and bear sufficient fruit for the sustainment of business.

For more information, visit www.bcsp.org or call (317) 593-4800.