Thinking about 3G safety devices? Think again

To help workers stay safe on the job, employers rely on connected safety devices. Workers benefit from this connectivity by knowing they can get help when they need it, while safety managers get real-time site analytics and worker status updates, gaining the awareness needed to improve safety, reduce risk and manage productivity.

Although this shift to a connected work environment with industrial IoT (IIoT) devices can help protect workers and improve business performance, you must consider what technology you'll rely on. If you choose to connect workers to live monitoring software through cellular connectivity - especially for emergency response - you need to think about the network your connected devices will use.

It's vital to choose connectivity options that won't quickly become obsolete, leaving your workers without the real-time connectivity they rely on.

The end of 3G

Many cellular-connected devices use 3G networks, which have been around for over 17 years. Recently, more advanced cellular technologies have become viable, like long-term evolution (LTE-M) for IIoT devices.

Major cellular carriers in the U.S. and Canada are already shutting down their 3G networks, and experts expect most to shut down their 3G cellular networks by the end of 2022, with Verizon disabling their 3G network by the end of 2020.

What does this mean for 3G devices? As cellular carriers shut down their 3G networks, 3G-based cellular IIoT devices will no longer transmit data. This is a major problem if you rely on 3G cellular connectivity to monitor vital safety stats. Workers will lose connectivity and face all the risks you sought to avoid, and you will need to reinvest in new devices or modifications to connect workers through a newer technology, like LTE-M.

Making the switch from 3G to LTE-M

With 3G networks shutting down, you need connected devices that will operate on future-proof networks, such as LTE-M networks that offer a number of benefits for connected devices like gas detectors:

LTE-M is the latest cellular technology for IIoT devices. Unlike 3G, there is no plan to phase out LTE-M networks. Switching to cellular IIoT devices that use LTE-M will protect your investment for years to come.

LTE-M offers extended range. LTE-M networks give you better in-building and underground range compared to 3G. This extended range keeps workers connected, even in traditionally hard-to-cover areas.

Longer battery life. Devices with LTE-M technology require less battery power and less bandwidth to transfer data than 3G peers.

Ideal for mobile use. LTE-M doesn't drop a connection as workers travel through several different network cells, much like cellphones. This feature makes the technology ideal for asset tracking and fleet management.

As 3G continues to fade, you need IIoT devices connected with the latest cellular technology. Connecting devices like gas detectors through a network designed for IIoT devices offers clear advantages for safety applications.

When choosing connected gas detectors to protect your workers, make sure you also protect your technology investment by using gas detectors like Industrial Scientific's Ventis® Pro5 with future-proof cellular technology.

For more information, visit www.indsci.com, call (412) 490-1831 or email Tae-Yeon Won at twon@indsci.com.