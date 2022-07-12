The importance of properly managing spent lead-acid batteries

Did you know lead-acid batteries are the most recycled consumer product in the world today?

More than 99 percent of all lead-acid batteries get recycled, and to put that statistic into perspective, only 67 percent of paper products and 55 percent of aluminum cans are recycled. Lead-acid batteries have the No.1 spot in recycling locked down in a race that isn’t even close. This is largely due to you, the consumer, possibly without even knowing you’re part of something so large-scale and environmentally important.

So, how big is the battery recycling effort? In 2020, the battery recycling market was valued at more than $15 million with projections to reach over $36 million by 2028, according to Research and Markets data. In 2020, there were 12.4 million tons of refined lead produced, so it’s daunting to consider how many items actually require batteries.

With these kinds of statistics and projections, it’s fair to say battery recycling is an incredibly successful and large-scale global effort, but several factors also drive the recycling effort for lead-acid batteries. For example, federal regulations require consumers to properly dispose of spent batteries, and taxes are applied to new battery sales to ensure the return of old battery cores.

Power Storage Solutions recycles spent lead-acid batteries by sending them to smelters that operate under a permit from the EPA.

Power Storage Solutions (PWRSS) is an expert in recycling spent lead-acid batteries, sending them to smelters that operate under a permit from the EPA. PWRSS has carefully selected the smelters we work with based on adhering to the highest standards of safety and environmental protection, and these smelters break down the batteries and recycle the lead, plastic and acid per approved EPA standards. As a further assurance to its customers, PWRSS carries an additional $10 million insurance rider, specifically covering against financial liability due to environmental pollution.

Consumers should appreciate the efficiency of battery recycling as it has a large impact on the cost of new batteries. As a consumer, it is actually more costly to not turn in the spent battery when a new battery is purchased, and a high demand for lead — driven by the increased demand for electric vehicles and energy storage — makes battery recycling an absolute must in order to keep up with consumer demand. Battery production and battery recycling is even considered a closed-loop industry, preventing more than 1.7 million tons of batteries from ending up in landfills annually.

The recycling of lead is also more efficient, requiring as little as 35-40 percent of the energy used in ore extraction. New lead mining, while still necessary, is not required solely to keep up with battery demand, and every part of the battery is recyclable — from the lead and plastic to the sulfuric acid. All of these recycled components go back into the production of new batteries.

In summary, battery recycling is the No.1 recycling effort in the world, and the recycling of batteries is more efficient than mining and ore extraction. There is an increasing demand for batteries globally, and battery recycling is environmentally friendly and helps reduce waste. Battery recycling leads to cost savings for the consumer, who is already part of something really big without even knowing it.

At PWRSS, we want to help you become a better, more successful part of that effort. Whether it’s providing you with information regarding battery decisions, the recycling of batteries or advising on the safe handling of batteries, PWRSS is there for you. We partner with some of the largest battery recycling companies in the U.S. to ensure spent batteries are properly packaged and safely transported to approved smelters around the country. If you have any battery recycling needs, contact Power Storage Solutions today.

