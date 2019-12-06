The importance of medical evaluations for respirator use

It is a well-known fact that medical evaluations for respirator use are a requirement by OSHA for an employer's written respiratory protection program. OSHA's 29 CFR 1910.134 requires that if a worker is mandated to wear a respirator due to a potential hazard in the work environment, they must be medically evaluated (by questionnaire), fit-tested and undergo training prior to having a respirator issued.

As respirators can make breathing more difficult, it is important to have a medical evaluation conducted by a physician or a licensed healthcare professional - above all, for the safety of the worker. It is important to remember that a worker who dons a respirator and is not medically able to wear that respirator is no safer than someone not wearing one at all. In fact, it could cause them more harm.

There are many reasons a worker might not be medically able to wear a respirator, but top concerns include heart conditions, lung disease and psychological conditions such as claustrophobia. Workers with these conditions typically have breathing issues, and donning a respirator, especially under stressful working conditions, could aggravate the condition and potentially cause serious harm to the worker, including death.

Awareness is key

So, how can employers ensure the safety and health of their personnel using a respirator? The answer is awareness. It is important that workers take a proactive approach to their own safety and health. Employees know they should engage in a fit-test every time a new model, manufacturer type/brand or size of respirator is worn, or if weight fluctuates or facial/dental alterations occur. But employees should also know that if their health conditions or even prescriptions change, a medical evaluation is necessary -- even if they think it is not.

In most cases, the evaluation can be conducted through the OSHA Medical Evaluation Questionnaire (MEQ) for Respirator Use, which is outlined in Appendix C of OSHA's 29 CFR 1910.134. The OSHA Medical Evaluation Questionnaire is designed to identify general medical conditions that could place a worker at risk of serious medical consequences if a respirator is used. The questionnaire should be easy to understand, so the worker can respond truthfully about any possible conditions.

After completing the questionnaire, it must be approved by a physician or licensed healthcare professional. At that time, the physician or licensed healthcare professional will provide the worker and employer with a written recommendation indicating whether the worker is medically able to perform the work and any limitations have been given, any follow-up recommendations, and a statement that the physician or licensed healthcare professional provided the worker with a copy of the written recommendation. This written recommendation does not include any medical history of the worker, as that information is kept confidential.

Though the process seems straightforward, it can still be difficult for employers to ensure compliance.

No more excuses

There are many reasons that employees might delay performing a medical evaluation, some of which include possible time away from work, the hassle of answering a questionnaire or even embarrassment of admitting they have a medical condition. By constantly emphasizing to employees the importance of periodic medical evaluations, employers can help remind employees that they are their own first line of defense when it comes to protecting their health and safety.

Total Safety considers this issue so important that it has worked with RapidMEQ.com to provide workers with a confidential solution to ease their apprehensions: an online OSHA MEQ for Respirator Use. But whether online or through traditional methods, an MEQ is simple to take and confidential, and if a follow-up or more thorough evaluation is needed, the worker can visit with the physician or licensed healthcare professional. The easier it is for employees, the greater the chance of compliance.

