The importance of disaster and emergency response preparedness

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Being prepared for natural disasters and other catastrophic events protects the safety of employees, minimizes environmental impact and restores operations.

Working with an experienced company ensures both the planning and the cleanup are done thoroughly, safely and in compliance.

Planning for emergencies

What would a business do if its area is hit by a hurricane, one of its trucks overturned on the highway and spilled hazardous material or finds a chemical spill in one of its facilities? Emergencies range widely from leaky pipes to natural disasters, but they have one common tie: being prepared makes all the difference in recovery. Are plans in place for the following emergencies?

Hazardous materials incidents: Spills, transportation rollovers, train derailments and facilities leaks or explosions

Spills, transportation rollovers, train derailments and facilities leaks or explosions Natural disasters: Hurricanes, floods, wildfires, tornados and deep freezes

Hurricanes, floods, wildfires, tornados and deep freezes High-hazard events: Rail, pipeline or well emergencies, industrial, chemical or ship fires, toxic gas releases and volatile events

Rail, pipeline or well emergencies, industrial, chemical or ship fires, toxic gas releases and volatile events Marine oil spills: Inland, river, canal and offshore oil spill response meeting Oil Pollution Act of 1990 compliance

Responding to emergencies

While companies may adopt or maintain internal emergency protocols, working with a trusted emergency response leader like Republic Services can reduce regulatory exposure and reputational risk, as well as lead to faster recovery so operations can keep going with minimal interruption.

Republic Services develop tailored plans for response long before events happen. Doing the prework means when emergency strikes, crews cab mobilize where they are needed right away.

Its dedicated crews have responded to emergencies for more than 70 years. The company works closely with regulators to provide management, assessment and removal of hazardous waste. In addition, working with a single point of contact simplifies the response and recovery process.

Why an emergency response provider matters

Fast action in an emergency could be critical for businesses. With a 24-hour emergency hotline and industry leading response time, businesses receive immediate access to certified experts and specialized equipment ready to address your needs whenever they arise. Its teams respond to over 10,000 emergencies every year, with nationwide reach that includes strategically positioned teams to ensure a smooth return to business as fast as possible.

When faced with an emergency, innovative solutions and 24/7 support are needed most.

For more information, visit republicservices.com or call (800) 899-4672.