Tent supplier offers ongoing siting solutions amid pandemic

COVID-19 has been a difficult time for businesses and families. The pandemic has forced the world to change the way we interact in both our personal and business lives. With mandates having been put in place, like social distancing requirements, operations departments have been driven to design new workflow processes.

Alanna Caffarel, Marketing Director, Industrial Ten Systems

Industrial Tent Systems (ITS) is committed to making this time as effortless as possible for our clients. From years of experience working in conjunction with chemical plants, we have become sensitive to the needs of a plant's turnaround time.

Turnarounds play an essential role in upholding and preserving overall plant and crew safety and efficiency and maintaining a competitive advantage in the market. Our design team and project managers have rendered different plans of action to best suit varying plants while incorporating social distancing. Our past clients include Phillips 66, BASF, Marathon, Arkema, Exxon, Praxair and more.

Climate-controlled lunch, blast and cooldown tents

Our climate-controlled lunch, blast and cooldown tent options can physically expand if your scope of work changes, allowing for a smooth transition while introducing additional crew members. With COVID-19 requirements in mind, our tables and chairs are positioned so each employee will be able to maintain 6 feet of distance. ITS can also assist in developing an alternating lunch schedule to support an ample amount of time for sanitation between crews.

ITS' blast tents are designed to stand up to serious impacts and are ideal for use in higher-risk areas. During the sizzling summer months, we can also provide your company with a cooldown tent that offers real relief from the sun and heat for your staff members. By investing a small amount in the safety and well-being of your on-site workers, you can boost morale and enhance productivity throughout your operations.

Warehouse and fabrication tents

Our warehouse and fabrication tents have the option of including internal walls to allow for separated working spaces. Each tent, though unique, offers the ability to expand and fluctuate with your crew. As the pandemic and its associated guidelines evolve over time, the added space allotted for social distancing can also be removed mid-job to accommodate closer spacing. Warehouse and fabrication tents can also be customized to add double glass doors with a locking feature to keep your tools and assets safe. Our temporary warehouse structures are ideal for managing inventory and materials on construction sites, oil drilling locations and other areas in which property must be protected against theft and vandalism.

About ITS

ITS' principal office is in Houston, but our turnkey solutions are offered nationwide. We recognize the importance of having a rapid turnaround that produces overall success for your operation with safety in mind. Our COVID-19 disaster response efforts in other industries have also assisted us with developing solutions to meet the needs of the petrochemical industry. This pandemic has presented challenging times for us, but it has also contributed to our added efforts to tailor our products to better serve our customers and their unique needs.

We are an industrial company with more than 30 years of experience in the Gulf Coast area. Whether you need a mobile command center, a disaster relief center or lunch tent, a temporary venue for commercial activities or warehousing tent, ITS can provide you with the most advanced, sturdy, temporary structures for all your short- and long-term needs. No matter what you're looking for in your temporary structures, ITS has the knowledge necessary to carry your business through the pandemic and beyond.

For more information, visit www.industrialtentsystems.com or call (866) 299-6119.