TCC-TCA honor Texas chemical industry leaders for safety excellence

Earlier this summer, the Texas Chemistry Council (TCC) and Texas Chemistry Alliance (TCA) held their 2025 TCC-TCA Safety Awards program, promoting continual improvement in safety performance and highlighting the exceptional achievements of the chemical industry professionals and the integrity that lies at the heart of their work.

"These awards honor more than just performance — they reflect the heart of our industry," said TCC officials. "From keeping workers safe to building trust in our communities, each recipient has demonstrated what true leadership looks like. Their commitment to excellence sets the standard for the entire Texas chemical industry." For a full list of winners and for more information, visit texaschemistry.org.