Tackling dropped objects in the U.S. energy sector

The risk profile of U.S. onshore and offshore energy operations continues to evolve, as shifting market dynamics create pressures throughout the supply chain. Whether the market is anticipating a supply crunch or facing a fall in demand, in this intrinsically volatile sector, efficiency and cost saving remain front of mind.

In this context, it is critical for the industry and its facility managers to stay on top of emerging threats to safe, cost-effective operation. Dropped object risks must be carefully managed. If not effectively prevented, they pose a four-fold threat: the safety of personnel, integrity of assets, and reputational as well as financial risks.

Dropsafe is a global leader in dropped object prevention, providing the solutions U.S. energy companies need to meet this challenge.

According to industry body DROPS, a "dropped object" is any item that falls from its previous position. This covers all items, materials or objects of any mass or density. Dropped objects are common across numerous sectors and are among the top 10 causes of injury and fatality in global oil and gas operations.

It has been reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses that an injury caused by a dropped object occurs every 10 minutes in the U.S. That means more than 50,000 dropped object incidents happen every year.

Dropped object incidents are categorized as either static or dynamic. The former includes fixed objects such as lights and CCTV cameras that fall from height. This can be caused by corrosion, vibration or poor maintenance. Should they fall, these objects threaten not only the safety of personnel, but also critical equipment in the impact zone.

Dynamic dropped objects include handheld items carried around by personnel, such as portable tools, hand-held radios and gas detectors. Personnel working at height, such as derrick hands, are at risk of dropping these objects, potentially causing injury or a fatality if they collide with a worker below.

For the companies involved in incidents, the consequences are significant. Not only is the safety of individual personnel threatened, but the financial, reputational and legal ramifications of such an incident leave both the company and project contractors vulnerable.

To mitigate on-site risks, facility and site managers must adopt a robust dropped object prevention strategy that incorporates a range of best-practice securing and tethering methods.

The prevention systems in question include stainless steel mesh nets, such as the Dropsafe Net, which enclose static objects at height. Tackling dynamic dropped objects requires the use of robust barrier systems like the Dropsafe Barrier that are fixed to open guardrailings, stairways and elevated work platforms to prevent items from falling. For individual technicians, solutions such as the Dropsafe Pouch can be used to tether hand-held tools to operators' belts and harness straps.

Encouragingly, major on- and offshore energy firms worldwide are rolling out Dropped Object prevention systems on a fleet- and facility-wide basis. Over 300 energy companies are using Dropsafe's technology to mitigate risks.

One major player in global oil and gas exploration and production, for example, is set to make a significant investment in a bespoke Dropsafe Barrier solution to be installed at a flagship U.S. onshore facility. This follows the successful rollout of the Dropsafe Net system across its offshore fleet.

Further examples from the global onshore energy sector include a major installation of the Dropsafe Barrier system at a large-scale power station. The power station installed this system to mitigate dropped object risks during essential maintenance operations -- with technicians working at height to conduct vital inspections and repairs on furnaces and boilers.

By taking a best-practice approach, U.S. facility managers can position themselves at the forefront of a proactive health and safety strategy. In doing so, they can set themselves up to gain a commercial advantage as the risk profile of the sector evolves and the focus on improving standards in health and safety continues to grow.

