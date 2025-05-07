Strength every step: Matting solutions for safe, stable worksites

For industrial and large construction jobsites, infrastructure projects, utility work and event spaces, stable ground conditions are critical to ensuring operational efficiency, worker safety and environmental protection.

When working on unpredictable or sensitive terrain, United Rentals’ ground protection mats provide a reliable foundation that enhances safety, improves productivity and minimizes environmental impact. These solutions are designed to meet the rigorous demands of various industries, offering a versatile, scalable approach to ground stabilization.

Engineered for durability and performance

United Rentals offers a broad selection of ground protection solutions designed to meet the needs of diverse industries, including construction, energy, utilities and disaster response. From composite mats that create stable, non-shifting surfaces to hardwood and laminated timber mats built to withstand extreme loads, every product is engineered for superior performance. These high-quality solutions ensure that heavy equipment can operate efficiently while reducing ground disturbance and protecting underlying soil structures. Whether navigating muddy jobsites or creating a temporary roadway, United Rentals has the right solution to support any project.

Safety and environmental benefits

Ensuring safety onsite is a top priority for every operation. Unstable or uneven terrain can lead to costly delays, equipment failures and worker injuries. United Rentals’ mats help prevent these risks by reducing vehicle slippage, stabilizing uneven surfaces and providing a safe walking area for crews. This added layer of protection not only enhances operational efficiency but also helps mitigate liability concerns.

Environmental considerations can be a key factor in many projects, especially in sensitive areas. United Rentals’ matting solutions minimize soil compaction, reduce the risk of ground contamination and help prevent long-term damage to delicate ecosystems. Many mats are made from eco-friendly, recyclable materials, supporting sustainability efforts while maintaining regulatory compliance. These advantages make United Rentals an ideal partner for companies prioritizing both efficiency and environmental stewardship.

Scalable and efficient solutions

United Rentals understands that no two projects are the same, which is why it offers scalable solutions to meet unique jobsite challenges. Whether supporting a smallscale operation, a long-term infrastructure project or an emergency response effort, United Rentals delivers customizable matting solutions tailored to specific needs. Its nationwide network ensures rapid deployment, retrieval and on-demand availability, helping to keep projects on schedule and within budget.

From temporary access roads and staging areas to crane pads and pipeline support, these matting solutions can be deployed quickly and efficiently, ensuring a stable and secure foundation for operations of any size. By offering a range of options, including rental and purchase programs, United Rentals makes it easy to find the right ground protection solution for any industry.

Expertise that can be counted on

With decades of experience in the rental industry, United Rentals provides more than just equipment. Its team of experts works closely with customers to provide site assessments, recommend tailored solutions and ensure optimal matting strategies for every project. From planning and logistics to installation and removal, United Rentals’ comprehensive support helps customers maximize efficiency, reduce risk and streamline operations. This level of expertise and service sets United Rentals apart as a trusted partner in ground protection and site stabilization.

Partner with United Rentals

For dependable ground protection that enhances efficiency, safety and sustainability, trust United Rentals’ matting solutions. With an extensive inventory, nationwide reach and unparalleled industry expertise, United Rentals is committed to helping customers navigate the toughest jobsite conditions with confidence.

For more information, visit unitedrentals.com