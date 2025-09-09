Streamlining drum waste: How consolidation cuts risk

Manufacturers and industrial operators face increasing scrutiny when it comes to managing hazardous and nonhazardous drum waste.

With multiple waste streams — used oils, paint-related materials, aerosols, universal waste — the process can quickly become fragmented, creating risk, inefficiencies and compliance headaches.

For one plastics manufacturer in Pasadena, Texas, those challenges had become frustratingly recurring. The facility relied on three different vendors to manage its drum waste program. The result? Missed pickups, inconsistent manifest tracking and rising concerns about audit readiness.

That’s when the company turned to Republic Services.

A total waste solution

Republic Services consolidated the manufacturer’s drum waste services under one streamlined program. With profiling, packaging, transportation and disposal all handled by a single partner, the facility eliminated the need to coordinate across multiple providers.

Hazardous materials were managed in full compliance and nonhazardous drums were rerouted to a permitted consolidation facility, removing the need for separate outbound manifests. Republic Services also managed universal waste — batteries, bulbs, aerosols and paint waste — within the same program.

By centralizing tracking and documentation, the facility improved audit readiness while dramatically reducing administrative time.

Measurable results

After implementation, the manufacturer saw a 70% reduction in administrative labor related to waste reporting. Vendor touchpoints dropped from three to one, and documentation processes were simplified across the board.

With 95% of drums eligible for recycling, the new program also delivered significant environmental benefits. Fewer truckloads meant lower emissions, helping the company support its sustainability goals without sacrificing operational efficiency.

When industrial facilities consolidate drum waste services under one provider, they reduce liability and improve visibility.

Why it matters

With Republic Services, customers gain a reliable, compliant and environmentally responsible solution backed by a nationwide network and deep industry experience.

Whether it’s oily debris, universal waste or support with waste profile audits, Republic Services’ technical team manages every step to final disposal.

For more information, visit republicservices.com or call (800) 592-5489.