Spec’ing PPE to last beyond the first wash

Many FR garment failures stem from weak specifications that overlook longterm durability.

Expand Worker wearing GlenGuard AR/FR garments. Precision engineered using inherent, solution-dyed fibers, GlenGuard is built to protect against harsh workplace conditions and withstand the rigors of repeated industrial laundering.

If PPE fades, shrinks or loses comfort, workers stop wearing it correctly and safety suffers. To avoid buyer’s regret, spec inherently FR, solution-dyed fabrics that hold up to real-world use, repeated washing and heat stress.

Why do some FR garments fall apart after just a few washes?

Some FR garments look great on day one but quickly lose durability. Fading, shrinking and distortion are common. When that happens, workers lose trust in the gear or stop wearing it properly.

Color loss signals a garment is worn out, even if protection remains. In high-visibility roles, it can impact compliance and how crews are perceived.

If durability isn’t evaluated over 50 to 100 washes, early failure becomes a real risk, leading to noncompliance, worker pushback and greater safety exposure. Safety managers must look beyond initial appearance and focus on long-term performance.

What should safety managers consider before selecting FR fabric?

The right fabric must deliver protection, durability and comfort. Protection is nonnegotiable, but durability and wearability often fail over time due to washing, wear and jobsite conditions.

If a PPE program is built to last, fabric selection must reflect real-world use, not just lab results. Key considerations include:

• Solution-dyed fabrics: Fading isn’t cosmetic. It’s a compliance risk. Workers often equate fading with failure, and in highvisibility environments, it can lead to ANSI noncompliance. Solution-dyed fabrics embed color at the fiber level, improving resistance to sunlight, chemicals and industrial washing. Piece-dyed fabrics only coat the surface and degrade over time. For long-term appearance and visibility, solution-dyed fabrics provide more reliable performance. • Industrial laundry test results: FR garments face harsh industrial laundering conditions. If a fabric can’t withstand repeated cycles, it won’t last or remain compliant. Standards like ISO 15797 simulate real laundering conditions and provide measurable performance data. Don’t rely on claims. Require documented test results showing durability and protection over time. • Moisture management systems: Heat stress is a leading cause of PPE noncompliance. When garments trap heat and sweat, workers adjust by rolling sleeves or removing layers, creating risk.

Engineered moisture management systems, like GlenGuard’s Wickzz, move moisture away from the skin and dry quickly. Unlike cotton or treated blends, these fabrics regulate temperature through hydrophobic and hydrophilic fibers.

In high-heat environments, that difference isn’t just about comfort; it’s about compliance. Workers are more likely to wear PPE correctly when it doesn’t add strain.

Gear that performs from start to finish begins with the right fabric.

GlenGuard supplies inherently FR and arc-rated fabrics built for durability, wash after wash. It partners with PPE brands to deliver products that reduce heat stress, minimize fading and maintain compliance over time. Its solution-dyed fiber and Wickzz Moisture Management System™ help garments retain appearance and comfort in demanding conditions.

For more information, visit glenguard.com.