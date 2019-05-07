DEAN ALCOTT - Market Development Manager, RedGuard

According to Wikipedia, "soup to nuts" is an American English idiom that conveys the meaning of "from beginning to end." It's derived from the description of a full-course dinner, in which courses progress from soup to a dessert of nuts.

Thankfully, these days, cheesecake is a more typical dessert than nuts, but the saying "soup to nuts" still holds meaning, especially when we are talking about worker safety in oil, gas (onshore and offshore) and petrochemical facilities.

The "soup" in this metaphor is risk identification and analysis. Most existing offshore structures and downstream facilities have done quantitative risk analysis (QRA)/process hazard analysis (PHA) as required by OSHA 29 CFR Part 1910.119 Process Safety Management (PSM). This QRA/PHA identifies danger from a blast, gas exposure or fire caused by the accidental release of hazardous materials. Subparagraph 1910.119 (e)(5) requires the PSM to be "updated and revalidated" every five years. This process offers excellent protection to workers in these facilities, especially in the months immediately following the analysis and following completion of any required remediation. However, what about process changes in the years before the next QRA/PHA? Right now, in the U.S., Gulf Coast plants are making changes and additions at breakneck speed to keep up with demand for oil, gas and polyethylene (among other things). New plants are being constructed to feed worldwide demand and take advantage of low-cost feedstock. It is critical that QRA/PHA is being done on an ongoing basis to consider added hazards from these changes and additions. These studies would include siting analyses to ensure buildings/modules are designed properly for their locations. Do you have an experienced third-party QRA/PHA consultant to maintain your QRA/PHA, not only every five years but continuously as you make changes? Is your consultant truly an expert in the field of blast, gas and fire, or part of a "one-stop shop" for all engineering services?

Part of a typical risk analysis would include a contour plot map, as pictured, showing classified zones and process areas.

From analysis, we turn to mitigation. The obvious first step is to eliminate the possibility of leaks. Depending on the chemical, leaks can lead directly to injury or illness or can lead to a fire or blast (vapor cloud explosion), causing harm to employees and facilities. We all know that even with the best programs and intentions, there are leaks and, unfortunately, blasts and fires as a result. Employees need properly sited, fully tested and third-party-approved safe spaces to operate from in the event of a fire or blast. These facilities can be "stick built" or take advantage of factory control, limited on-site assembly and the industry knowledge of offshore module/ onshore blast-resistant module (BRM) manufacturers. These manufacturers can consider all hazards (gas, fire and blast) and incorporate pre-engineered solutions into their designs. It is critical to ensure the module/BRM manufacturer has successfully tested its design, uses a third-party design approval company that is an expert in the field, and is an ISO-approved manufacturer. It should offer expert design, quality manufacturing, efficient logistics and industry-leading service after the sale. It should also offer alternatives to modules, where appropriate, such as mitigation of existing structures. Mitigation of existing structures could include reworking to recertify, blast mitigation or hardening.

Going back to the metaphor, the "nuts" (or cheesecake!) in all of this is a safe facility. Your employees walk confidently into the plant or onto the rig to do their work because they know that QRA/PHA is up to date and all hazards have been mitigated. The team knows the buildings they occupy when they are in the plant or on the rig will protect them from any potential hazards and offer comfort and durability until they can return safely to their families.

Choose a BRM provider that will stand ready to assist with any or all of the above critical requirements, from "soup to nuts."

Dean Alcott is the market development manager for RedGuard in Wichita, Kansas. He has more than 15 years of experience with modular buildings in hazardous environments.

For more information, visit www.red guard.com or call (316) 554-9000.

View in Digital Edition