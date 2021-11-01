SILEX+ model now being assembled in U.S.

As eye safety in the workplace becomes an increasingly important issue, SILEX+ has become one of Bollé Safety's top sellers and has been adopted by most industries.

Partnering with Source America has made it possible for Bollé Safety, an eyewear giant, to assemble the SILEX+ line in the U.S. for the first time ever.

The SILEX+ premium model guarantees its users comfort thanks to its bi-material FLEX 160-degree polycarbonate/thermoplastic rubber temples, which adapts perfectly to most head sizes and ensures a pressure- free perfect fit. This model also allows for advanced protection from flying particles, dust and dirt, and an optional retainer strap is also available.

PLATINUM® lens coating

Coated with its exclusive PLATINUM® coating on both sides of the lens, SILEX+ ensures optimal vision, protected from fogging and scratches, even in extreme environments.

"People often complain about fogging and scratches with their eyewear, and we are excited to share that the SILEX+ is available with our PLATINUM coating exclusive to Bollé Safety," said Suzette Canady, North America business development manager for Bollé Safety. "PLATINUM is our premium anti-fog/ anti-scratch coating that's applied to both sides of the lens. It works!"

Lens options

When choosing eye protection, one of the first items to consider is whether it is for indoor or outdoor use, as this helps to determine which lens is best.

The three different lens types available - clear for indoors, smoke for outdoors and comfort sensitivity perception - offer versatility as well as optimal protection in almost all environments. SILEX+ models meet required company needs for eye protection at work under various lighting conditions: indoors, outdoors or with alternating exposure to bright and low light.

Comfort sensitivity perception (CSP)

Comfort sensitivity perception (CSP) is a revolutionary lens coating that provides maximum protection against UVA and UVB rays, as well as blue light. This innovative coating is an effective solution for all activities that alternate exposure to bright and low light, while also being suitable for extreme hot and cold temperature environments.

SILEX+ Small targets 'smaller' market

Although the SILEX+ Small model is not currently being assembled in the U.S., this new model provides maximum protection with a focus on comfort and style. Safety glasses have traditionally been one-size-fits-all. Specifically developed for smaller and narrower faces, this model adopts all the features of the SILEX+ model but in a smaller fit. Suitable for all industries, this model combines superior protection with a great fit.

"We have added the small frame offering to the line to provide increased eye safety that fits a number of different head sizes and face shapes, particularly for women," Canady said. "If the glasses are too large for a face, you risk exposure across the top of the frame, underneath and around the side. All Bollé Safety products are tested and approved to the ANSI standard. What we want to do at Bollé Safety for those that wear our products is to make sure their eyes are protected and that they have them for life."

For more information, visit www.bollesafety-usa.com, call (800) 222- 6553 or email salesUSA@bolle-safety.com.