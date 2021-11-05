Show workers you care with portable sanitation services

Employees believe the restrooms at work are a reflection of their employer.

That is why it's so important to provide a safe and clean environment: to show workers they are valued. Not only is this necessary, but it's the right thing to do. After all, your employees work hard every day, and you depend on them to get the job done - rain or shine. It's your responsibility to keep them healthy and safe.

Don't let them down; ensure you provide the required level of portable sanitation equipment, including portable restrooms and sinks, as well as the necessary service schedule to maintain a safe and clean restroom environment at all times.

United Site Services can help

United Site Services (USS) realizes portable sanitation services have an important role to play in keeping your site safe and clean, as well as your crew healthy and happy. USS leads the industry with more than 20 years of experience and a proven track record servicing industrial sites across the nation. USS understands the complexities and safety hazards that come with working in these environments and has the expertise to deliver easy, safe, clean services every time.

Provide a comfortable restroom experience

When you partner with USS, it will help you determine the right amount of portable restroom units based on the size of your crew and unique needs of your site. USS puts safety first; not just for its workers, but for yours, too. USS will work with you to ensure units are placed in safe, on-site locations that also provide optimal convenience for use. The experts at USS will help you plan the right service schedule, at least twice per week, to ensure units are cleaned to the same exceptional standard as any other restroom and remain fully stocked with toilet paper.

Industry-leading service

USS provides the highest level of safety and sanitation in its portable restroom units. All standard units include hand sanitizer dispensers, and all are regularly serviced using USS' industry-leading 10-step service process:

Ensuring the unit is on a safe, level, convenient and accessible location. Inspection of restroom for damage or needed repairs. Pumping of all waste and debris. Spraying interior with disinfectant, then scrubbing and rinsing. Refilling holding tank with water and deodorizer. Drying toilet seat and top of holding tank. Refilling hand sanitizer dispenser. Replenishing toilet paper. Spraying all high-touch surfaces with medical-grade disinfectant. Scanning the unit's QR code to track service completion.

Keep hard-working hands clean

On industrial sites, hands covered with dirt, dust and sweat come with the territory. It's only right that workers have a safe, clean and convenient way to clean their hands after using the restroom, before and after meals, and periodically throughout the day.

Promoting proper hand hygiene on your site boosts morale and shows your workers that you appreciate them and care about their health and well-being. A happy crew is more effective, and you can strengthen their productivity by stationing a mix of hand hygiene solutions in convenient locations throughout your site, eliminating the need to take restroom breaks to keep hands clean throughout the day.

USS' hand hygiene solutions include:

Hand washing stations

Stocked with antibacterial soap, nonpotable water and paper towels.

Foot-activated faucets to allow both hands to be washed simultaneously.

Accommodates complete forearm washing.

Hand sanitizer stations

Stocked with 800 milliliters of hand sanitizer gel.

Designed for easy access in any indoor or outdoor location.

Easy to move, offering flexibility as project progresses to different levels or areas.

Your employees deserve the best, so choose USS - the portable sanitation experts.

Let USS help you plan the right mix of equipment and service frequency for your industrial site to keep your crew happy and healthy.

