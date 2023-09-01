Sales, management, operations and business development have been the full gamut of professional experience for Vincent Scheerer, area president for Republic Services.

Scheerer has a history of driving growth in environmental services Vincent Scheerer, Area President, Republic Services

His career is the culmination of an environmentally focused education combined with 32 years of industry experience beginning with the most pivotal moment of his career — switching to environmental hazardous materials technology while a junior in college.

"I started as a compliance technician for a small electroplating facility back in 1991, transitioned into the environmental services industry in 1993 and since have held positions in both operations and sales," Scheerer said. "I’ve been fortunate to have had several leaders that acted as mentors for my development throughout my career; each one of them trusted me with positions of increased responsibility, helped course correct when I failed and pushed me to be a better leader."

His career at US Ecology, an environmental solutions and emergency response company, began in April 2017 as VP of small quantity generator and retail sales. In just over five years, Scheerer has moved up the ladder from VP of business development to senior VP of the Gulf Coast region. In May 2022, Scheerer became area president of Environmental Solutions at Republic Services as part of the company’s acquisition of US Ecology.

The journey of 1000 miles begins with a single step. - Lao Tzu

"There was some skepticism on how the combination of a traditional recycling and waste firm and environmental services company would work," Sheerer said. "Now, a year into the venture, we are seeing strong results driven by the value our customers are experiencing by working with one of the most vertically integrated firms in North America."

Republic Services is actively seeking opportunities and acquisitions that could continue the company’s growth, expansion and geographic coverage. In 2023, Scheerer chose to focus on maintaining safety and compliance, enhancing employee engagement, delivering exceptional customer service, exceeding financial targets and giving back to employees’ communities.

In the coming year, one challenge the company faces is an increasing number of retiring employees who are highly experienced and skilled. "We are investing in a number of programs that will enable early-career individuals to quickly gain the experience and skills needed to fill these key positions. We have several programs to develop front-line positions, such as CDL drivers and maintenance technicians, as well as high- and mid-level management positions," Scheerer said.

Scheerer, who has managed to visit 49 U.S. states over the years, said that given the demands of his position, maintaining worklife balance is critical.

"I have learned to shut down from work Friday evening until Monday morning. On weekends, I focus on spending quality time with my wife, family and friends."

Quoting philosopher Lao Tzu, he said, "‘The journey of 1000 miles begins with a single step.’ It’s a good reminder to stop thinking and start moving."

For more information, visit republicservices.com.