Saudi Aramco, TCEQ: Broad commitment to EHS program

What makes a company want to send its employees overseas for training?

For Saudi Aramco, the goal was to send some of its team members to a facility offering what the company regarded among the best training in the world. Additionally, it was the path that Saudi Aramco used to promote team members from operations to team management.

San Jacinto College (San Jac) international student, Abdulaziz Albabtain, was one of three employees sent by Saudi Aramco to the LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy and Technology (CPET) in Pasadena, Texas, to train in the EHS field.

"I’ve worked for Saudi Aramco for 13 years, including a few months as a safety manager before coming to San Jac," Albabtain said. "Although I had experience, I’ve gained so much more here. I was the first person from my company to study at San Jac and will graduate next semester. When I return, I’ll be the safety team supervisor."

The program equips students with the knowledge and skills needed to manage environmental risks in both private and public sectors, addressing the growing demand for environmentally responsible and safety-conscious professionals.

"At San Jac, we’re committed to advancing our environmental health and safety program to meet the evolving demands of fields like construction, petrochemicals and healthcare," said Shawn Dickerson, San Jac process technology department chair. "Our curriculum is crafted to reflect the real-world needs of operations and maintenance, ensuring that students acquire relevant, practical skills that lead directly to job opportunities."

Students engage in laboratory exercises, fieldwork and simulations that replicate scenarios they’ll encounter in their careers. This practical approach ensures graduates are well-prepared, with a solid grounding in environmental and safety regulations, industrial practices and current EHS issues.

"Safety management is a constantly evolving field," said G.C. Shah, San Jac process technology professor. "Often, students are former nurses or operators, but I work with students of all backgrounds to close knowledge gaps and master essential safety topics like confined space entry and fall prevention. Success in this industry requires attention to detail, teamwork and a commitment to ongoing learning — qualities we foster in our students."

Expand San Jacinto College students learning essential skills related to confined space safety procedures. Photo by Melissa Trevizo.

San Jac is a preferred training site for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and for companies preparing to become VPP Star sites, thanks to its high-quality facilities. CPET also offers degree programs in process technology, instrumentation, electrical and inspection technology. The building includes 35 specialized labs and an 8,000-square-foot outdoor glycol process unit to support degree programs and provide training for current industry workers based on the specific needs and goals of the field.

As organizations prioritize sustainability and regulatory compliance, the demand for skilled EHS professionals grows. San Jac’s EHS program prepares students for careers in industries like construction, O&G and healthcare. The program also encourages students to pursue additional certifications, including Certified Safety Professional and Certified Industrial Hygienist.

Dickerson is also working on establishing a transfer pathway from San Jac’s EHS technology associate degree to the University of Houston-Clear Lake’s bachelor’s degree in occupational safety and health. This would further improve students’ career prospects.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/mtby6mca.