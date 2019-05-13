‘Safety-first’ mindset is the Satellite way

Satellite Shelters is a full-circle provider of safe space solutions for refineries and plants across the U.S. Satellite's blast-resistant modules (BRMs) are designed to keep your workforce safe in the event of an explosion while providing a comfortable and functional working environment. Once the need for space is recognized, whether it's inside or outside of the blast zone, Satellite can handle all your space needs with just one call.

Standard Satellite Safety Shelter out for delivery.

Satellite Shelters supplies everything from blast-resistant buildings and blast-resistant tool cribs to mobile offices, modular buildings, storage containers, and all the products and services in between. These include furniture, portable restrooms, delivery and pickup, setup and teardown, and design/build services. We truly are a go-to provider of safe space solutions for refineries and plants.

With the company-wide "safety first" mindset at the top of our priority list, Satellite Shelters' BRMs are built to strict codes with reinforced steel walls that protect and shelter workers when they need to be in high-risk areas to perform their jobs. Satellite values the quality of the details in each and every one of our units, from the sustainability in the event of an explosion to the quality of the working environment inside the unit. With BRM units available from 17 branches throughout the U.S., we are always ready to meet your space needs.

Why is Satellite Shelters a leader in space? We believe in doing business differently. It's not just about the product; it's about the experience we give to the customer, from the first call to the building return. Whether a transaction stops at a single quote or a relationship is built and continues for many years, every customer interaction is important to us. The culture at Satellite Shelters is built around seven core values:

Safety first and always: We believe injuries are preventable. We work together and speak up to make sure everyone gets home safely. This safety-first mentality doesn't stop at our doors. It also transfers onto the jobsites we visit and the products we provide.

The best at what we do: We are always looking for ways to get better because good enough just won't do. We are knowledgeable about our job duties and confident in our performance. Whether that means the service we provide or the products we deliver, we never settle for second-best.

We are winners: We are passionate about our industry and competitive by nature, which makes each of us a part of the winning team. We are also invested in your success and understand that we cannot win without you, our customer.

Proud work ethic: We are hardworking and dedicated to getting the job done right. We give consistent effort every day and are diligent in the details. When we don't do our jobs, you can't do yours. That's why every employee is dedicated to putting his or her best foot forward in everything he or she does. From the simplest of tasks to time-intensive service calls, we make sure all details are covered so our job is done right the first time.

Want to wow: We look for ways to over-perform for our internal team members as well as our external customers by projecting great attitudes and genuinely caring. We go above and beyond to make sure you are completely satisfied with the service as well as the products we provide. â¢ Put others first: We genuinely like helping other people while working for the best interest of the company. We are team players. We are all working toward one goal: our customer's and Satellite's success.

We don't cheat at solitaire: We have integrity with each other and for each other. We are ethical and honest in all our actions and do what we say we are going to do. Ethics and honesty are at the heart of everything we do.

These core values drive us to be better every day because we know people trust us, believe in us and keep coming back to work with us for a reason: we're doing business differently. Here are the top five things Satellite does exceptionally well:

1.Local: With 17 branches nationwide, you will always talk to knowledgeable, local personnel every time you call. For a list of locations, visit www. satelliteco.com/locations.

2.New units: We have one of the newest fleets in the industry. Our new units are nicer, cleaner and equipped with modernized HVAC systems. Our buildings always undergo a thorough inspection process each time they come orent to ensure they're in tip-top shape by the time they get to you.

3.Flexible financing: We offer both rental and purchase options for our new or used fleet.

4.No hidden fees: If your project ends earlier than expected, you will never be charged an early termination fee. There are also no fees for paying by check and no rate hikes if you extend your rental.

5.Full-circle provider: Our specialty is modular space. Whether it's temporary or permanent, we have the space you need to keep your employees safe. Our products can be used in many different industries, including construction, education and industrial applications. If you need furniture, portable restrooms or other more specialized equipment, we can provide a wide variety of additional products and services to enhance worker productivity and make your space safer and more comfortable. Satellite Shelters can be your "one-stop shop" for all your jobsite needs.

A recent blast-resistant project in Port Arthur, Texas

Exterior view of the custom blast-resistant office.

A chemical company in Port Arthur, Texas, needed a blast-resistant permit building to ensure worker safety while maximizing productivity. With top-of-the-line BRMs and an industry-leading design/build process, Satellite Shelters was able to successfully meet the customer's needs in the timeline provided.

The project consisted of three 12-foot-by-40-foot-by-9-foot modules at 480 square feet each. Each unit was designed to meet the customer's exact specifications. The functional layout included five offices, a hallway, an electrical room and a spacious 24-foot-by- 40-foot open work area. The office structure featured drop ceilings, vinyl-covered gypsum walls and tile flooring. The finished triplex, totaling 1,440 square feet of functional blast-resistant space, was completed in 90 days. These customized buildings will serve as a safe workspace for employees for years to come.

The customer said of Satellite's finished product, "[We] are the proud owners of a customized triplex BRM from Satellite. We could not be more pleased with the business relationship throughout the build process. Our priorities were attention to detail and communication, in which we were not disappointed. The entire process went off with no major issues and was about as perfect as could be. Most importantly, it was executed safely and with no injuries or mishaps. Satellite is definitely a company that can be depended on and where integrity is second to none. It was a pleasure to do business with Satellite."

Each project is unique because of our customers. The pressure of maintaining a customer's budget and delivering on time, the desired outcome of the quality equipment and great customer service make the entire team stay focused on driving results and being one step ahead of a customer's needs.

Satellite Shelters can meet blast-resistant space needs of all sizes and complexities. Our BRMs are meticulously designed to protect and shelter your workers in the event of an explosion.

For more information on how to keep your workforce safe, visit www.satelliteco.com/products/blastresistant or call Michele McMurdo at (763) 551-7203.

Quick facts about Satellite's blast-resistant project in Texas:

1,440 square feet of blast-resistant space

Five offices, electrical room and an open work area

Full project management and site supervision

Vinyl-covered gypsum walls

Tile floors

Drop ceilings

Upgraded 4-ton C1D2 HVAC units

Time to complete: 90 days

View in Digital Edition