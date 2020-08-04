Is your facility manager equipped to handle the ‘new clean?’

Did you know 80 percent of germs are transmitted through contact with surfaces such as tables, doorknobs or other easily accessible objects?

Rodney Greenup, President, Greenup Industries

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten the health and well-being of the general population and have a significant impact on the global economy, how can you ensure your facility is safe?

While COVID-19 continues to spread through personal contact and proximity, facility managers have been on the front line, taking charge of the security response plan and acting as the designated source of information on workplace safety.

The 'new clean'

Normal sanitization procedures and cleaning frequencies may not be sufficient, especially in areas such as restrooms and meeting rooms. High-touch surfaces such as door handles, faucets and keypads require special care. Your cleaning company's plan should include processes for decontaminating workspaces and common areas if confirmed cases are present among employees or visitors in your buildings.

These six steps are essential to ensuring you hire the right company to clean your facility:

Research their reputation. Ask for a list of clients and take the time to do your due diligence. Check insurance. Your cleaning company should have liability insurance and a workers' compensation certificate. Inquire about their hiring process. Is their cleaning crew experienced, professional and presentable? Check their cleaning checklist. How do they ensure all areas are covered? Ask if they have a Material Data Safety Sheet (MDSS). An MDSS is an important part of the safety process because it describes the appropriate safe handling and transportation procedures for each substance. Ask about flexibility. Can the cleaning crew work around your schedule?

Keeping your employees healthy

A professional commercial cleaning company does more than vacuum the rug and empty your wastebaskets. Now, more than ever, cleaning companies must play a critical role in keeping your workers healthy. They must disinfect common areas where workers congregate and where germs build up.

This is a challenging time for businesses and the people who work for them. Facility managers are on the front lines of helping their businesses adapt and evolve in a world of COVID-19, social distancing and shutdowns.

At Greenup Industries, we offer facilities management and a full range of services to a diversity of companies. For over 25 years, we have delivered superior facility solutions to oil and gas, construction, telecommunication and governmental entities.

We will ensure your facility remains safe and healthy and provide your company with peace of mind.

For more information about Greenup Industries, call (225) 283- 4843 or visit www.greenupind.com.