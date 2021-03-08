Right industrial fabric shelters make projects a success

MARY MAWSON, Inside Sales & Marketing, American Covers Inc. and Fabric Shelters Inc.

For over 25 years, American Covers Inc. has been protecting people and assets with high-quality fabric structures. Our fabric structures are used for a variety of temporary shelter applications including blast-resistant tents, lunch and break tents, construction shelters, storage and warehousing, pipe fabrication shelters and custom fabric structures. While our products are shipped and installed throughout the world, the primary markets we serve are the oil and gas refineries and petrochemical plants located along the Gulf Coast.

At any given time, American Covers has fabric structures deployed in plant shutdowns, turnarounds and new construction projects. Because our fabric shelters are modular and portable, they can be relocated to various locations if required. We recently moved one of our 900-man lunch tents 75 miles, reinstalled it and continued providing dining accommodations to contractors within two days.

Why American Covers?

Safety focused. American Covers recognizes safety as a core value and manages it as a critical business activity. Our employees understand that safety is an essential element of our success, and our safety records reflect this approach. Diligent safety practices allow us to be more competitive and benefit our customers with lower product and service costs. No job is so important or requires completion so quickly that we will not take the necessary time to perform it safely.

Investments in our safety program include a full-time HS&E manager, machinery and equipment for fabric shelter-installation training. Our field installers are routinely trained on our premises on fall protection, ladder safety and job safety analysis documentation.

American Covers' field installers hold the following safety credentials: TWIC, OSHA, Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), security passports and many other plant-site specifics. American Covers is a member of many safety organizations, including ISNetworld, Avetta, Contractors Safety Council, the Health & Safety Council, the Industrial Safety Training Council and various other regional safety councils. Many plants and industrial contractors recognize our commitment to safety with a high customer retention rate.

Right size. From small plant outages to large-scale LNG facilities, American Covers has the right fabric structures to make our customers' projects a success. We are perfectly sized to provide custom fabric structures on demand and large enough to earn the trust of many Fortune 500 oil and gas companies.

Design, fabrication, installation. American Covers fabric shelters are designed in-house in our AutoCAD department. Once the design has been finalized and stamped by our engineers, the fabrication begins in our state-of-the-art fabrication facility. The steel frames are constructed utilizing modern computer numerical control machinery, ensuring consistency and the highest quality. The high-strength polyvinyl chloride covers are fabricated using state-of-the-art heat-sealing technologies. By controlling the complete manufacturing process, we not only control the product quality, but are also able to improve the availability and delivery of our products.

Customer driven. We listen to our customers and develop solutions that are safe and create value. Our success is based on our commitment to continuously invest in our people, products and processes. Due to our best-in-class customer service, many of our customers have been using American Covers products from our onset.

With a second round of large industrial projects scheduled to take off, American Covers has the experience, products and field services to continue protecting people and assets and make our customers' projects successful.

For more information, email maryd@americancoversinc.com, visit www.americancoversinc.com or call (877) 846-4326.