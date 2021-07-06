Returning home after a flood

After a flood, you may be overwhelmed with concerns about how to ensure your family's safety as well as the safety of your home and car. And there's pressure to move fast, because the actions you take in the 24 hours following a flood can make all the difference.

Here are some practical steps to follow immediately after a flood.

Going home after the flood

If you evacuated, return to your home only after local authorities have said it is safe to do so. Avoid driving through flooded areas and standing water. As little as 6 inches of water can cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Also avoid wading through floodwaters, which can be contaminated and contain dangerous debris. Underground or downed power lines can also electrically charge the water.

Upon entering your home or apartment building, do not use matches, cigarette lighters or any other open flames, since gas may be trapped inside. Instead, use a flashlight to light your way.

Be aware of the risk of electrocution in your home. Do not touch electrical equipment if it is wet or if you are standing in water. Turn off the electricity to prevent electric shock if it is safe to do so, and only after first checking with your power provider.

Drinking water safety

Do not drink floodwater or use it to wash dishes, brush teeth, or wash/prepare food. Only drink clean, safe water. Listen for boil water advisories. Local authorities will let you know if the water from your faucets is safe for drinking and bathing.

During a water advisory, use only bottled, boiled or treated water for drinking, cooking, etc. When in doubt, throw it out. Throw away any food and bottled water that may have come into contact with floodwater.

Call your insurer to start a claim

National Flood Insurance Program claims do not require a disaster declaration. Begin the process by taking pictures of the damage in your home and any items that were destroyed for your insurance claim. Homeowners may want to temporarily store items outside the home until the insurance claims can be filed.

It's a good idea to keep a copy of your flood insurance policy and any necessary supporting materials in a waterproof bag or container.

Cleaning

Practice safe cleaning. Remove and throw out drywall and insulation that was contaminated with floodwater or sewage. Throw out items that cannot be washed and cleaned with a bleach solution: mattresses, pillows, carpeting, carpet padding and stuffed toys. Save samples or swatches of carpeting, wallpaper, furniture upholstery, window treatments and other items where the type and quality of material may impact the amount payable on your insurance claims. Wear heavy work gloves, protective clothing and boots during cleanup, and use appropriate face coverings or masks when cleaning mold or other debris.

Other dangers to keep in mind

Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning by using generators or other gasoline- powered machinery outdoors at least 20 feet from any doors, windows or vents. If you use a pressure washer, be sure to keep the engine outdoors and 20 feet from windows, doors or vents. Never run your car or truck inside a garage that is attached to a house even with the garage door open.

The initial damage caused by a flood is not the only risk. Standing floodwater can also spread infectious disease, bring chemical hazards, cause injuries, and push snakes and other animals into populated areas. Above all, be careful.