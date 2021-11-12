Report shows industry progress in reducing flaring

The Environmental Partnership released its third annual report highlighting the industry's progress in reducing flaring.

Participants in the flare management program reported a 50-percent reduction in flare volumes from 2019 to 2020, as well as a reduction in gas flare intensity of operations from 3.04 percent in 2019 to 1.49 percent in 2020. More than 1.71 billion cubic feet of flare gas was avoided or diverted from flaring for beneficial uses.

The report also highlighted improvements in leak detection and repair, finding that of the more than 235 million component inspections performed, only 0.04 percent needed repair. Additionally, through the Replacing Pneumatic Controller Program, more than 970 high-bleed pneumatic controllers have been replaced, retrofitted or removed from service by participating companies - a significant step toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, visit www.theenvironmentalpartnership.org or call (202) 682-8114.