Rental filters that revolutionize wastewater treatment

Rental filtration solutions offer a reliable alternative to purchasing new equipment while helping businesses meet their immediate filtration needs.

AquaDisk® cloth media filters, available in various configurations, have proven to be a reliable technology, allowing customers to reduce or delay capital expenditures. Rental filters are an ideal solution when plant upsets occur, or existing filters need to be rebuilt. They are also a great option when additional filtration capacity is required, to circumvent lead times in the manufacturing of new equipment or to confirm that cloth media technology is suited for the application.

Since 1969, Aqua-Aerobic Systems has led the water and wastewater treatment industry by providing advanced solutions in aeration/mixing, biological processes, cloth media filtration, membranes, PFAS solutions, oxidation/disinfection and process control. Aqua-Aerobic has proven solutions that offer the lowest cost of ownership with lifetime customer service. Its recent customers in the industrial sector include refineries, food processors and companies in the production of specialty chemicals.

The company’s rental fleet includes fully assembled options for varying flow conditions including:

10-disk Aqua MiniDisk ® filter: 0.5 avg. – 1.0 max. million gal/day (MGD)

filter: 0.5 avg. – 1.0 max. million gal/day (MGD) 6-disk filter: 1.5 avg. – 3.0 max. MGD

8-disk filter: 2.0 avg. – 4.0 max. MGD

12-disk filter: 3.0 avg. – 6.0 max. MGD

Customers have the option to rent one or multiple units to suit their applications’ needs.

Operation. The filter operates by having influent wastewater flow from the outside of the cloth to the inside. Influent solids get built up on the outside of the cloth, and clean water flows to the inside of the cloth and frames. The clean water then flows via gravity though the centertube, and over an effluent weir. As solids build up on the cloth, the water level rises in the filter. Eventually the filter will hit a high-water level and trigger the filter to backwash. The frequency of backwash will depend on the solids loading to the filter. From an operational standpoint, there is no labor required for filtering, backwash or sludge wasting to occur.

Features and advantages. Available in nominal 2.5, 5 or 10 micron media, the OptiFiber® chlorine-resistant pile cloth media offers maximum solids removal over a wide range of particle sizes. These rental filters are suitable for indoor or outdoor applications and are automatically controlled via a programmable logic controller. All orders ship quickly with ease of installation and technicians are available to assist customers with startup. Aqua offers both short- and long-term rental agreements based on customer necessity, while its field service team supports the maintenance of the filters throughout the agreement. Benchscale testing prior to rental is also an option.

Applications. These rental filters are most commonly used in both industrial and municipal applications. The filters are effective for removing total suspended solids, phosphorus and turbidity, as well as for reuse and recycling, side stream filtration and tertiary treatment.

For more information, visit aquadisk4rent.com, email Michaela Villarreal at mvillarreal@aquaaerobic.com or call (815) 639-4472.