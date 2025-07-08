Rent smarter: Scaffolding solutions that make sense in the industrial sector

Few industries test the limits of logistics and safety like O&G — making smart, scalable solutions not just beneficial but essential.

Industry leaders are recognizing the strategic advantage of renting scaffolding and essential access solutions such as motorized access rather than purchasing them outright. From offshore platforms to pipeline projects and refinery maintenance, the logic behind rent-versus-own has never been clearer.

Buying scaffolding and access solutions for operations may not always be the best choice for the project timeline. Beyond the initial capital outlay, owners face ongoing costs for storage, managing logistics to remote or offshore sites, regular maintenance, recertification and insurance.

Idle equipment isn’t just an inconvenience — it’s an operational liability. With fluctuating project scopes, harsh environments and the need for specialized configurations, equipment can quickly become outdated or unsuitable for future jobs, tying up capital in assets that are not being optimized.

Industrial sector projects are known for their variable timelines and sudden scope changes. Renting scaffolding allows businesses to scale up or down rapidly, securing exactly what’s required for each specific job — whether it’s modular systems for confined spaces, suspended platforms for offshore rigs or heavy-duty shoring for structural support during refinery turnarounds.

BrandSafway offers turnkey solutions including delivery, installation and dismantling services, ensuring fast mobilization and demobilization — critical in minimizing downtime during planned maintenance or emergency shutdowns.

With safety regulations in our industry among the strictest in the world, using properly maintained and certified equipment isn’t negotiable — it’s mandatory. Rental companies maintain their scaffolding and equipment fleets to meet or exceed industry safety standards, with regular inspections, certifications and prompt replacements.

Renting ensures that every scaffold component and access system arriving onsite is job-ready, compliant and safe for use in challenging conditions, reducing the risk of equipment-related incidents and costly operational delays.

Given the capital-intensive nature of operations, controlling costs is a priority. Renting scaffolding and access equipment eliminates large upfront investments and reduces financial risk. It turns what would be a depreciating capital asset into a predictable operational expense, helping project managers and financial officers better manage budgets and cash flow. This flexibility is especially valuable in a sector where market conditions can shift rapidly, and capital must be allocated with precision.

Another advantage of renting is the builtin expertise that comes with it. BrandSafway has more than 100 years of experience in the industry and a trusted team of experts offering technical support, site assessments and engineering services tailored to the unique demands of energy projects. Whether it’s designing scaffold access for your project or providing specialized support, the team’s expertise ensures that equipment is used safely and efficiently, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity.

By choosing a single trusted provider for scaffolding, suspended access, forming and shoring, fencing and more, companies streamline operations and gain a partner who understands their full project life cycle — resulting in smarter, safer solutions.

For industrial contractors and operators, renting isn’t just a smart logistical choice — it’s a strategic advantage. The combination of financial flexibility, built-in compliance and expert support makes it the intelligent option in today’s energy industry.

In today’s energy sector, the smartest operators aren’t those who own the most equipment — they’re the ones who use the most innovative solutions available to meet the needs of their projects. Rental solutions are a popular and affordable option to do just that.

