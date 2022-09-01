Remediation contractor sees big growth and large projects

In 2009, Jessie Gonzales founded an environmental remediation and contracting business that would be built on relationships with strategic clients and a teamwork mentality.

IKON Environmental Solutions, LP (IKON) is headquartered in Houston to serve the growing demand for a highly-qualified environmental and heavy-civil contractor service. It also offered proven safety performance from a project-delivery team with a combined 200 plus years of experience. IKON serves clients throughout Texas, the Gulf Coast region and wherever a strategic client requires assistance.

IKON offers a full-suite of environmental remediation services to its clientele. It can do a basic underground storage tank (UST) removal but also install a 70-foot-deep slurry wall or expand a hazardous waste landfill. All projects are executed with the same dedication and determination to make each one a success.

Gonzales stated, "We are unique in that we can do the most basic dig and hauls, UST removals, and property clean-ups to the most advanced projects that occur in the environmental remediation business. We strategize to provide cost-effective solutions without sacrificing safety or quality on any project."

One project IKON is excited about is one it is finishing, having bid on it in 2020, with the State of Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ). The Oklahoma Refining Company (ORC) Unit 2 State Superfund project in Cyril, Oklahoma is nearing completion after winning the work on a competitive bid basis in 2020.

The ORC project has been a company-defining project, and it has taken the whole team at IKON to make it work. IKON expanded the onsite hazardous waste landfill both vertically and horizontally to contain materials excavated from remedial locations. It also installed a new cover system over the modified hazardous waste landfill, backfilled excavation areas, stabilized and graded a creek streambank, applied storm water catchments and controls, and installed recovery systems across the site. On this project, IKON has excavated over 160,000 cubic yards of soil, enough to cover an entire football field, with soil 75 feet tall across the entire field. As IKON's job portfolio continues to expand, recent project completions or awarded projects include:

$6.5 million industrial wastewater land application project: Competitively bid and bonded for a client to increase its ability to land apply wastewater from expanding operations.

$3.9 million municipal solid waste relocation (MSW) project: Competitively bid for a client to excavate and transport MSW relocation and import clean fill.

$3.5 million pond closure project: Competitively bid for a client to excavate, solidify and transport 100,000 yards of pond sediment for a pond cleanout project.

IKON can efficiently and effectively provide solutions to any business for remediation, stabilization, solidification or waste projects regardless of cost or scale. IKON prides itself in earning business and helping to provide clients with cost-effective solutions.

For more information, visit www.ikonenviro.com or call (281) 766-4566.