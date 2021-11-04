‘Remastered’ blast-resistant buildings boost safety, reliability

Module X Solutions (MXS) is a manufacturing pioneer specializing in protective modular building solutions. When a customer expresses a need, MXS delivers an innovative and unrivaled solution.

Blast-resistant/explosive-resistant buildings are one of MXS' premier product lines. MXS' designs protect clients from a multitude of hazards and threats, including explosions, fires and toxic material releases to on-site personnel.

From its humble beginnings in 2014, MXS has expanded and "remastered" its portfolio of products. Options are available for "cast in concrete" or "sealed in steel" solutions, which are composed of precast concrete and/or all-welded or interlocking steel construction, creating protective buildings for a multitude of different industrial applications. Whether you're looking for a blast-resistant control room or a shelter-inplace/ safe-haven design, MXS can provide the right solution that meets your project demands concerning application and budget by protecting and supporting your most vital assets: your employees and critical infrastructure.

The MXS team always places safety and compliance at the forefront of its planning and designing process, taking customer needs into account and integrating them with industry standards and code requirements. By utilizing its full-service suite of resources, as well as its comprehensive and diversified product and service offerings, MXS can design, engineer, manufacture, integrate and test any modular solution. Providing peace of mind with risk mitigation, choosing MXS as your single-source building partner ensures that you can tackle any modular building application or requirement.

MXS may have started with the blast-resistant modules you know and love, but today, the company is also a dominant player in the solar renewable energy space with its power-conversion skid solution. MXS primarily services the oil and gas, petrochemical, telecommunications, fiber regeneration, government, solar and utility industries. The continuous growth of the company is fueled by serving its existing customers and their industry applications while developing next-generation solutions with those partners. With additional efforts allocated to solutions like "e-houses" and energy storage, these product designs were driven by the demand from current and prospective clients as technological advances and incentives have enabled e-houses and battery energy storage solutions to be economically viable and critical. MXS brings the expertise, product portfolio and system integration to service both your traditional and renewable energy projects.

The company operates a large manufacturing facility located on 50-plus acres in Shreveport, Louisiana, complete with 650,000 square feet of production space and 50,000 feet of warehouse space, all conveniently located near major transportation routes including I-20, I-49 and the Kansas City Southern Rail Line. This strategic location allows MXS to support nationwide project deployments and achieve schedule targets by limiting the product availability disruptions that can be caused by natural disasters.

What sets Module X Solutions apart? Its team cares more than the competition, and it is founded on a family-based culture and work ethic, taking care of its employees who, in turn, take care of their customers. MXS' focus and passion are creating solutions, value engineering and delivering the highest-quality products backed by exceptional customer service for a successful project implementation.

