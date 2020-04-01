RefreshR™ offers on-site drinking water distribution

WaterFleet has invented an entirely new way to provide drinking water to those working on construction and industrial sites. RefreshR is a revolutionary and innovative self-serve dispensing kiosk that eliminates the need for bottled water or water coolers on-site.

WaterFleet RefreshR offers purified drinking water, maintained at OSHA-required temperatures, anywhere on the jobsite.

Companies no longer have to purchase pallets of plastic bottled water, nor do they need to purchase expensive water coolers or jugs of ice and water. More importantly, they avoid the costly and labor-intensive distribution and subsequent collection of bottles or jugs around the site.

This system is game-changing in several ways. First, verifiably safe drinking water can be placed wherever needed on-site. This gives all jobsite personnel immediately accessible drinking water where they are working and at any hour of the day. By placing water near employees, the WaterFleet system not only enhances safety by helping to maintain hydration, but also increases productivity by limiting travel time for employees who previously had to walk across the site to access water.

The RefreshR unit also doesn't need to be connected via piping. WaterFleet can distribute safe drinking water with its specially designed potable water transport trailers. This means the untethered RefreshR standalone units can be placed anywhere they are needed on the jobsite and moved easily as the project develops. All the RefreshR needs is a 120-volt power supply. The RefreshR system is portable, mobile and secured to ensure the safety of the water supply at all times.

For more permanent or semi-permanent locations, the RefreshR can also be connected by piping to WaterFleet's unique mobile water treatment system, the Water Rig. A RefreshR can be placed into the plant's structure and connected with temporary or permanent piping, ensuring constant delivery of drinking water to employees working in high-demand areas.

The most critically important aspect of the RefreshR system is the way WaterFleet maintains the integrity of the certified potable water throughout the process. From the initial treatment and purification of the site's water source in the Water Rig unit to the transfer of the purified water to each secured RefreshR, WaterFleet's comprehensive and rigorous compliance system maintains EPA-approved drinking water standards at all times.

WaterFleet's full-time compliance and testing department handles all drinking water sampling, testing and reporting as required.

"With the RefreshR, each person has access to safe, verifiable drinking water within easy reach of his or her workspace," said Walter Friend, director of business development for WaterFleet. "WaterFleet's comprehensive drinking water solution not only benefits employees' safety and health, but also dramatically reduces the employer's or client's costs."

For more information, visit www.waterfleet.com, email sales@waterfleet.com or call (855) 744-5222.