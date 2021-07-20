Provide a portable restroom that rivals brick and mortar

The labor market is tighter than ever with forecasts for industrial activity signaling many busy years ahead. The competition for skilled labor is expected to continue. When competing for top talent, have you thought about the bathroom options you offer? Although it's not at the top of the list when you're planning turnarounds or capital projects, the restroom options you offer have the ability to impact the bottom line. According to research, the average American worker uses the company restroom three to four times per day. That means you have three to four opportunities to make a positive impression on the workforce at your jobsite.

Range of units

Portable sanitation service providers offer a range of units for worksites. You should consider the ROI of a more engaged workforce when budgeting for your portable restrooms.

Here are a few of the portable restroom options available for your worksite:

Standard restroom unit: The standard unit is a basic porta potty that provides simple restroom amenities.

Flushing restroom unit: The flushing restroom combines the simplicity of the standard restroom with the comfort of a flushing toilet and a concealed waste tank. Like a traditional porta potty, the flushing restroom has a small footprint to maintain the mobility of your jobsite.

Restroom trailer: A restroom trailer contains plumbing for running water and electricity for lights and air conditioning, creating a superior bathroom experience. These mobile packages can save space and reduce service time when compared to standard portable restrooms. Available trim levels range from basic with standard fixtures to high-end luxury options with enhanced amenities. Restroom trailers come in a variety of sizes, from two to nine stalls.

Service schedule

Even if you stick with standard portable restrooms, you should consider the service schedule. How often should your restrooms be cleaned each day? Can your portable restroom provider work with your health and safety team to plan the service schedule? United Site Services works cross-functionally to understand the flow of people and equipment throughout the facility to plan the unit placement and service schedule, minimizing disruptions and maximizing health and safety.

Hand hygiene

All portable restrooms should be accompanied with hand hygiene stations -- preferably a portable sink that provides running water, soap and paper towels.

When space doesn't allow a full sink, hand sanitizer stations are a quality substitute. Make sure you have enough stations to avoid creating long lines at break times or creating bottlenecks that would not allow for social distancing. Consider placing portable hand-washing stations at the following locations:

Outside restrooms.

Near break areas.

Next to temporary meal tents.

At entry/egress points of buildings.

Providing a clean restroom experience for your workers shows that you are concerned about their health and safety. Porta potties don't have to be gross. Planning for the appropriate number of units and service frequency are important considerations for every worksite. The accepted worksite standard for portable sanitation is one restroom with twice-weekly service for every eight workers and one sink for every three restroom units.

Speak with your portable sanitation provider to ensure a safe and clean restroom experience for your workers.

