Product lines, customer service make RedGuard stand out

In recent years at RedGuard, we have experienced great success placing blast-resistant buildings on oil and gas work sites. As a result, we are proud to have added many new clients and seen a significant number of returning clients.

It's important for us to understand what has driven this growth. We have identified two differentiating factors. The first is our product lines. There is LeaseFleet, North America's largest fleet of leasable blast-resistant buildings, and SafetySuite, our line of premium, suite-quality custom blast-resistant buildings. The second differentiating factor is that combined with this selection, we focus on impeccable customer service.

When customers reach out to RedGuard, they are counseled on our product line by true subject matter experts who have an expansive knowledge of blast-resistant buildings. With the most tenured sales team in the industry, our team can help you find the perfect solution for your blast-resistant needs. In addition, we will answer any questions you may have regarding blast-resistant buildings or direct you to our online learning center, which is chock full of blog posts, videos, floor plans and collateral.

Our fleet of blast-resistant buildings allows us to handle some of the largest projects in the industry. With multiple production centers around the globe, we can take on any blast-resistant need that may arise for a custom – designed and engineered blast-resistant building.

At RedGuard, we take great pride in maintaining a positive culture and ensuring that we have the right professionals in all departments. When you are working with someone in our sales, service, logistics or accounting, you are dealing with a professional who understands and puts a premium on ensuring customer satisfaction is first and foremost.

RedGuard consistently works to ensure clients have a positive experience. You can count on us to meet all delivery deadlines that are mutually agreed upon. RedGuard does not believe in painting a fictional picture of its capabilities in order to win an opportunity. When working with a client for the first time, we work diligently to make sure that it will be a positive working experience. The goal is to begin a long-term working relationship, based on delivering a product line that meets or exceeds the client's expectations. We maintain a tight grip on the logistical scheduling that is imperative to our clients.

Once the client is in the field utilizing our blast-resistant buildings, our service department will be focused on making sure that all issues the customer might experience will be addressed and rectified quickly. We want to ensure that our clients have little to no inconvenience while in the middle of a turnaround or outage. We understand that the kinds of projects we deliver are essential to maintaining successful operations within a facility. Therefore, when installing a custom blast-resistant building from RedGuard, you can count on a very polished experience with our service team during the installation and commissioning of your permanent blast-resistant structures and during their use in the field.

In our accounting department, we take great pride in making sure that it is easy to do business with RedGuard. We want to ensure clients have pleasant and smooth transactions from the beginning and throughout the completion of any project. Efficient accounting practices ensure the client has little to no inconveniences throughout the term of any project and will be able to close out their job with peace of mind knowing that nothing has been left hanging in the balance. In addition, when working with our accounting department, you'll find eager and friendly customer support agents willing to answer and settle any invoicing items that need to be attended to.

It's these fundamental principles that we at RedGuard hold dear and sacred to maintaining our industry-leading product and service lines.

For more information about blast-resistant buildings, visit us online or call (855) 733-4827.