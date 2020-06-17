Prepare for the worst to live through the moment

Christopher Sprowls Dave Wagner, Director of Applications Engineering and Product Knowledge, Industrial Scientific Corp.

The morning started off normally enough. The August sun rose spectacularly across the skyline shaped by the local chemical manufacturing plant. By mid-morning, the sun had given way to partly cloudy skies and a warm southwesterly breeze that typified a southern summer morning. The day's work was progressing well when a thunderous roar broke the morning calm. A concussion shook the ground and rattled windows for miles, bringing the normalcy to an abrupt end.

A high-pressure pipeline that fed an operating unit at the chemical plant had ruptured and exploded, saturating the sky with colorful flames and a cloud of heavy black smoke that enveloped the area in darkness. The air filled with the choking smell of chemical vapors released from the plant.

Before the rumbling stopped, local authorities and first responders in the plant jumped into action. Citizens northeast of the plant were evacuated, while those lying farther out were warned to shelter in place. After just a few short hours, the fire was extinguished, the release was contained, and the potential disaster was mitigated. Proper emergency planning by the plant operators saved the day.

Although this scenario is purely fictional, it is one that could no doubt play out at any petrochemical manufacturing facility.

Preparing for the moment

If there is one thing I have learned from living through a global pandemic, it is that preparing for the worst is never a bad thing.

It is difficult to imagine, let alone plan for, every scenario you could encounter in a chemical release incident. However, air dispersion and dynamic plume modeling software tools allow us to do just that.

These software tools allow you to model various chemical release scenarios and merge those inputs with local weather and environmental data. The resulting models show the chemical released, the amount released, the point of the release, and how these factors impact the area downwind of the release point. The models show vapor concentrations and where the "cloud" will travel and disperse over time.

You can even see how shifting weather

conditions or other release parameters will change the path and impact of the release. Live maps show real-time traffic, as well as places of interest likely to be impacted, like residential areas, shopping centers, schools, hospitals and medical facilities, churches and more. With these dynamic models, it's easy to determine whether the neighborhood in the valley should shelter in place or the school on the hill needs to be evacuated -- and where they can find safety.

During a chemical release, it's helpful for plant operators and local responders to use the same tools. This prevents misunderstandings due to conflicting information and puts everyone on the same page. Modeling tools allow plant managers to sit down with local authorities and agencies to create emergency response plans with defined roles and specific action plans. This ensures everyone will be prepared, should the worst happen.

Even though you can't predict every possible scenario, each scenario you do plan for puts you another step ahead when an actual emergency occurs. When "the moment" does arrive, the real importance of emergency planning comes into play. All the planning, models and knowledge gained from modeling releases provide the experience you need to avoid a catastrophe. Now, you can use the same software paired with real-time weather, gas and chemical sensor data to stay ahead of the curve by adapting to real-time information.

It has been said that the best learning comes from doing. Chemical release planning is not as much about dictating an action as it is about learning how to use the tools at your disposal and responding appropriately when the need arises. Having the right tools and then planning and practicing how to use them properly can help you avoid a catastrophe and ensure we all live through the moment when it occurs.

