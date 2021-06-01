Practice ladder safety year-round

The American Ladder Institute and the National Safety Council promote National Ladder Safety Month once a year, but ladder safety is an important issue year-round, on and off the job.

Ladders are important tools in daily life, and many of the basic safety rules that apply to most tools also apply to the safe use of a ladder:

If you feel tired or dizzy, or are prone to losing your balance, stay off the ladder.

Do not use ladders in high winds or storms.

Wear clean, slip-resistant shoes. Shoes with leather soles are not appropriate for ladder use since they are not considered sufficiently slip resistant.

Before using a ladder, inspect it to confirm it is in good working condition. Ladders with loose or missing parts must be rejected. Rickety ladders that sway or lean to the side must also be rejected.

The ladder you select must be the right size for the job. The duty rating of the ladder must be greater than the total weight of the climber, tools, supplies and other objects placed upon it. The length of the ladder must be sufficient so the climber does not have to stand on the top rung or step.

When the ladder is set up for use, it must be placed on firm, level ground and without any type of slippery condition present at either the base or top support points.

Only one person at a time is permitted on a ladder unless the ladder is specifically designed for more than one climber (such as a trestle ladder).

Ladders must not be placed in front of closed doors that can open toward the ladder. The door must be blocked open, locked or guarded.

Read the safety information labels on the ladder. The on-product safety information is specific to the particular type of ladder on which it appears. The climber is not considered qualified or adequately trained to use the ladder until familiar with this information.

The three points of contact climb

Factors contributing to falls from ladders include haste; sudden movement; lack of attention; the condition of the ladder (worn or damaged); the user's age, physical condition or both; and the user's footwear. Although the user's weight or size typically does not increase the likelihood of a fall, improper climbing posture creates user clumsiness and may cause falls.

Reduce your chances of falling during the climb by wearing slip-resistant shoes with heavy soles to prevent foot fatigue; cleaning the soles of shoes to maximize traction; using towlines, a tool belt or an assistant to convey materials so the climbers' hands are free when climbing; climbing slowly and deliberately while avoiding sudden movements; never attempting to move a ladder while standing on it; and keeping the center of your belt buckle (stomach) between the ladder side rails when climbing and while working. Do not overreach or lean while working, so you don't fall off the ladder sideways or pull the ladder over while standing on it.

When climbing a ladder, it is safest to utilize three points of contact because it minimizes the chances of slipping and falling from the ladder. At all times during ascent, descent and working, the climber must face the ladder and have two hands and one foot or two feet and one hand in contact with the ladder steps, rungs and/or side rails. In this way, the climber is not likely to become unstable if one limb slips during the climb. It is important to note that the climber must not carry any objects in either hand that can interfere with a firm grip on the ladder. Otherwise, three points of contact with the ladder cannot be adequately maintained and the chance of falling is increased.

Although using ladders may be routine, don't let that affect your safety practices. Use these tips to ensure you're practicing ladder safety at all times, whether you're at the jobsite or home.

For more information, visit www.americanladderinstitute.org or call (312) 321-6806.