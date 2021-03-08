PILOT NEO designed for toughest environments

The PILOT NEO Goggle with neoprene strap is a great addition to the line of products already offered by Bollé Safety. Designed specifically for the oil and gas industry, PILOT NEO exceeds the ANSI Z87+ rating and is both comfortable and ultra-protective. The oil and gas industry has specific characteristics when considering which safety eyewear to choose. Chemical splashes and flying particles are inherent risks associated with this unique industry.

Designed to withstand harsh environments

The bi-material frame provides a perfect fit and increased robustness to guarantee ideal protection against chemicals, while the adjustable, neoprene strap increases chemical resistance. The frame encompasses a 2.2-millimeter polycarbonate lens, which ensures optimal clarity and impact protection. Combined, these different materials offer PILOT NEO great elasticity and resistance against tearing and impact, a must for this industry.

Simple to clean

PILOT NEO has also been engineered to be simple to clean. Oily products are notoriously difficult to get rid of, which may impact visibility and result in a safety hazard. TPR and neoprene have been specifically chosen for their technical capacities that simplify the cleaning of chemicals and acids.

PILOT NEO ensures greater safety, reliability and comfort in the most extreme conditions.

Impressive design

PILOT NEO's indirect vented frame is also wide enough to provide an excellent field of vision and will fit perfectly over most prescription glasses to satisfy all needs. Its liquid overflow chute will also ensure perfect protection against splashes and droplets.

Clarity of lens in extreme conditions

Equipped with Bollé Safety's exclusive PLATINUM® anti-fog and anti-scratch coating (ANSI Z87), PILOT NEO ensures greater safety, reliability and comfort in the most extreme conditions, providing great visibility even when worn with a half-mask respirator.

Available in both clear and Comfort Sensitivity Perception (CSP) lens technology, PILOT NEO provides a great protection for both indoor and alternate indoor/outdoor environments. CSP lenses are indeed optimal for activities that alternate exposure to bright and low light. For all these reasons, PILOT NEO is the optimal protection customized to the oil and gas industry's needs.

Bollé Safety is an eyewear specialist with over 130 years of innovation, bringing quality, performance and trusted solutions to its customers. Bollé Safety has the expertise to assist your team in the selection of glasses, sealed eyewear and goggles, along with on-site eyewear training.

For more information, visit www.bollesafety-usa.com, call (800) 222-6553 or email salesUSA@bolle-safety.com.