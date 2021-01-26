Permit allows TDU to accept waste from any market sector

U S Ecology Inc.'s thermal desorption unit (TDU) can serve any market sector generating recoverable organic waste thanks to the company's enhanced Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) permit, also known as the Subpart-X permit. The operation's Subpart-X permit allows US Ecology to stand apart from the competition and serve petrochemical plants, refineries and other generators of organic- bearing waste.

Building on 12-plus years of success recycling over 10 million gallons of oil from refinery waste, the enhanced permit expands the markets served by the TDU, enabling a broad array of customers to benefit from more sustainable waste treatment technologies than incineration and other methods.

The Subpart-X permit also enables US Ecology to operate as a verified recycler, making customers potentially eligible to reduce their liability and cost by granting their outbound waste streams exemption from RCRA status. Any generator of hazardous secondary materials (HSMs) -- such as refinery oil-bearing waste, listed and characteristic hazardous byproducts, and sludges where organic constituents are fuels themselves -- are eligible to apply for exemption.

US Ecology's TDU has the ability to treat and recycle several different waste streams, including:

Organic-bearing waste from petroleum, petrochemical, ethylene processing and manufacturing practices.

Organic-bearing liquids, sludges and solids.

Metal-bearing catalysts, including RCRA-listed (K171 and K172), characteristic and nonhazardous catalysts.

"We are excited to announce that we can serve generators of recoverable organic waste in any market sector with the Subpart-X permit," stated Ken Knibbs, vice president of technical services for US Ecology. "US Ecology can extend a waste recycling technology that is more sustainable and cost-effective than incineration to a broader range of customers."

The unit itself is located at US Ecology's Robstown, Texas, location, alongside its RCRA Subtitle C hazardous waste landfill and new equipment cleaning facilities. The location on the Texas coast makes US Ecology well-positioned to serve customers in the Gulf Coast region and throughout the U.S.

Advantages of utilizing US Ecology's TDU include:

Sustainable waste management solution preferred over incineration and other technologies.

Verified recycler status makes customers eligible for RCRA exemption.

Reduced liability for customers.

Convenient, turnkey services.

For over 65 years, US Ecology has served customers' complex waste management needs with a nationwide footprint, best-in-class customer service and sustainable waste solutions. The company offers turnkey waste management, emergency response and recycling services by providing in-house transportation, disposal and treatment, and response solutions. These services, combined with its TDU capabilities, best position US Ecology to provide safe and responsible hazardous and nonhazardous waste management solutions that are both sustainable and cost-effective.

For more information, visit www.usecology.com or call (800) 242-3209.