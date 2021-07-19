OSHA proposes rule to clarify handrail, stair rail requirements

OSHA has proposed updates to the handrail and stair rail system requirements for its general industry "Walking-Working Surfaces" standard.

OSHA originally published a final rule on walking-working surfaces and PPE to update its requirements for slip, trip and fall hazards in November 2016. The agency has received numerous questions asking when handrails are required, and about the height requirements for handrails on stairs and stair rail systems.

The proposed rule does not reopen for discussion any of the regulatory decisions made in the 2016 rulemaking. It focuses solely on clarifying some of the requirements for handrails and stair rail systems finalized in 2016, as well as to provide flexibility in the transition to OSHA's newer requirements.

The original rule aims to replace cages and wells (used as fall protection) with ladder safety or personal fall arrest systems on all fixed ladders over 24 feet by the target date of Nov. 18, 2036.

For more information, visit www.osha.gov or call (800) 321-6742.