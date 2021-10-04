OSHA, NDA enter alliance to protect demolition contractors

OSHA and the National Demolition Association (NDA) recently signed a two-year alliance agreement to protect the health and safety of workers in demolition and related industries.

The goal of the alliance is to improve demolition industry safety by providing training and targeting industry-specific hazards. The alliance will focus on developing best practices in power plant demolition and providing agency staff with training on best practices related to deconstructing and dismantling building components for reuse, repurposing, recycling and waste management.

For more information, visit www.osha.gov or call (800) 321-6742.