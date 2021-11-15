OSHA expands heat hazard protection

As part of an interagency effort and commitment to workplace safety, climate resilience and environmental justice, OSHA is initiating enhanced measures to better protect workers in hot environments - both indoors and outdoors - and reduce the dangers of exposure to ambient heat.

OSHA is implementing an enforcement initiative on heat-related hazards, developing a National Emphasis Program on heat inspections and launching a rulemaking process to develop a workplace heat standard. In addition, the agency is forming a National Advisory Committee on Occupational Safety and Health Heat Injury and Illness Prevention Work Group to provide better understanding of challenges and to identify and share best practices to protect workers.

