OSHA continues to prevent fall fatalities while increasing drone usage

There are around 2,100 OSHA inspectors responsible for the health and safety of 130 million workers, employed at more than 8 million worksites across the nation. Out of that workforce, around 5,147 workers died on the job in 2017 - more than 99 a week or more than 14 deaths per day.

Furthermore, in 2016, roughly one in five worker deaths was in construction, with the leading causes being falls, struck-by objects, electrocution and caught-in/between.

These "fatal four" were responsible for more than half of construction worker deaths, according to OSHA. The fatal four have also claimed a few spots on OSHA's Top 10 list of most-cited violations.

This industry is one of the nation's largest sectors of the economy, and more than 51 percent of OSHA inspections occur in the construction industry. "[The] majority of our focus is on this industry to reduce these fatality numbers," stated Scott Ketcham, director of OSHA's Directorate of Construction.

With falls being the leading cause of construction- worker fatalities and almost two-thirds of fatal falls occurring from roofs, scaffolds and ladders, how best can one practice safety in these environments?

Ketcham answered we can do so through "awareness, better and more frequent training, regular inspections, and regular health and safety meetings with construction supervisors. If at least one of the fatal four causes were eliminated, about 582 workers' lives could be saved."

In 2019, OSHA -- along with the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, Center for Construction Research and Training, and National Occupational Research Agenda Construction Sector Council -- relaunched a national campaign to prevent falls in construction.

The National Safety Stand-Down campaign, which has handed out 4,000 certificates and reached 1 million workers, encourages and educates construction contractors on how to prevent falls from height by talking directly to employees about safety. Any employer can hold a stand-down by taking a break from work to focus on fall hazards and reinforce the importance of fall prevention. Employers of those not exposed to fall hazards can also use this opportunity to have a conversation with employees about the other job hazards they face, protective methods, and the company's safety policies and goals.

Ketcham stated employers should not only inform and educate their employees but also adopt new technology to improve costs, safety and efficiency. In 2018, OSHA started to use drones with cameras to conduct inspections of work-related fatalities. The drones were used to access worksites considered too dangerous for OSHA inspectors to enter.

That same year, OSHA issued a memo to its staff formalizing its use of drones for inspection activities. Staff members from the agency's 10 regions were asked to designate an unmanned aircraft program manager and a drone inspection team, consisting of a remote pilot in command, visual observer and a safety monitor, to oversee training requirements and evaluate reports submitted by drone teams.

Approximately 12 drones are currently used by OSHA to conduct safety audits, observations and inspections, but only if the employer consents. The OSHA team must also comply with all Federal Aviation Administration regulations, including registration, certification and reporting.

"With our goal being to encourage continual improvement in workplace safety, the use of drones will continue to be a part of our mission to ensure the safety and health of workers by enforcing standards and regulations," Ketcham said. "This mission has helped the agency reach goals in 2019. We have surpassed our goal of increasing the number of inspections by 30 percent."

For more information on the National Safety Stand-Down campaign, visit www.osha.gov/StopFallsStandDown, and share your stand-down story on social media using the hashtag #standdown4safety.