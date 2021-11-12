OSHA awards more than $11.6MM in workplace safety, health grants

OSHA will award more than $11.6 million in grants to 93 nonprofit organizations nationwide to fund education and training on hazard recognition and prevention, and on rights of workers to safe workplaces and the responsibilities of employers to provide them.

Derived from the Susan Harwood Workplace Safety and Health Training program, the grants awarded by OSHA in fiscal year 2021 are in the Targeted Topic Training, Training and Educational Materials Development, and Capacity Building categories. The grants are a critical part of OSHA's efforts to educate workers and assist employers.

OSHA awards these grants to nonprofit organizations, including community and faith-based groups, employer associations, labor unions, joint labor-management associations, colleges and universities. Target trainees include small-business employers and underserved, vulnerable workers in high-hazard industries.

For more information, visit www.osha.gov or call (800) 321-6742.