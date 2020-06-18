Operating safely from a distance

Jeremiah Mcafoose, Software Product Manager, Smith & Burgess

Like other natural disasters, the unprecedented pandemic in which we recently found ourselves acutely illustrates the strengths and weaknesses of the petrochemical industry's continuity plans. The COVID-19 pandemic and other macroeconomic events have put an enormous strain on the refining industry.

When these major events occur, on-site staff and support can be cut to as little as 20 percent of normal attendance. Considering that major processing facilities are typically set up to have 80 percent or more of their staff and contractors executing work on-site, the effects of a reduced workforce can be felt almost immediately. It is during these times that the need to access information and collaborate remotely is paramount.

Remote safety decision making

Engineers rely on vast amounts of both structured and unstructured data, along with industry experience, to make daily decisions that have a considerable impact on a site's safety, reliability and profitability. Having timely access to the right data in the right place is always essential for engineers, but even more so during an emergency.

During these times, engineers are frequently consulted with and often under pressure to make and inform rapid decisions on how a plant is to continually operate when faced with significant changes, such as reduced on-site staff, lower or higher feed rates, alternative modes of operation and emergency management of change.

Process safety information and technology

Working remotely is not a new concept, but its application within process safety is being put to the test. Industries such as software and technology already have a framework for remote staff and distributed teams. Building on their framework, technology features have emerged to help organizations harness the full power of collaboration and real-time remote work.

However, process safety information has historically lagged in this aspect, leading to further strain on the systems and personnel responsible for keeping it up to date while working remotely.

Cloud relief systems: A digital rescue

Applications such as Salus, a cloud-based relief system software, have been around for years, but in challenging times, these technologies move to the forefront. The technology offered by these types of software helps engineers make rapid and accurate decisions related to emergency relief and flare systems changes. Work processes and decision making that would have otherwise taken hours or days, along with an in-depth verification, meant incurring additional costs to keep systems running safely.

Over time, there has been a gradual shift toward companies digitizing their relief system documentation or providing a structured and centralized database to store the documentation efficiently and safely. This has provided them with editable and scalable information that can be easily accessed, maintained and searched. Cloud-based software provides valuable and up-to-date information for accurate decision making in today's fast-paced environment.

Today's problems and tomorrow's targets

Companies are positioning themselves to better manage their data and seek further advantages in their operations. As a result, data warehousing and digital twin initiatives have been a target for a large part of the industry. While there are undeniable advantages to solving relief systems' problems today, the added value digital data access and processing provide is measurable for years after the initial investment is made. Salus software can provide integrations with site-specific software to help you weather the current climate while also aligning you with your company's future initiatives.

Jeremiah McAfoose is a tech professional with over 20 years' experience working with startups and Fortune 500 companies in software, hardware, web and mobile technologies. He has extensive experience with design, development, project management, quality assurance, and launching consumer/ corporate software and hardware products.

