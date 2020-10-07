October is fire safety month: Practice prevention

Fires can be devastating. Even small fires can have significant physical, financial, environmental and psychological impacts. October is Fire Safety Month, a great time to think about fire prevention at work, review your current plans and check your equipment.

An effective fire prevention policy must cover:

Alarm systems.

Fire suppression systems such as automatic sprinkler systems.

Fire extinguishers. This includes choosing the right one and training workers on how to use them.

Common fire hazards.

Fire reporting procedures.

Evacuation procedures. Everyone should know at least two exit routes from their work area.

Safety precautions for preventing workplace fires.

Fire-fighting rules: when to fight, when to take flight.

Fire safety training: what, when, who and how often.

Emergency response teams: fire brigades, emergency shutdown procedures, medical emergency first responders, etc.

Fire drills are also an important element of your fire prevention policy. Drills should be conducted every six to 12 months, depending on the needs of your facility. An employee briefing should be conducted after the drill.

Fire extinguishers can decrease workplace fire damage. When choosing a fire extinguisher, it's important to know what types of combustible materials you have in your facility. Fire extinguishers are categorized in classes based on the materials they extinguish:

Class A - ordinary combustibles: wood, paper, rubber, fabrics and many plastics.

Class B - flammable liquids and gases such as gasoline, oils, paint, lacquer and tar.

Class C - fires involving live electrical equipment.

Class D - combustible metals or combustible metal alloys.

Class K - fires in cooking appliances that involve combustible cooking materials such as vegetable or animal oils and fats.

When using a fire extinguisher, stand 6-8 feet away from the fire and follow the fourstep PASS procedure recommended by the National Fire Protection Association:

Pull the pin and hold the extinguisher with the nozzle pointing away from you.

Aim low, at the base of the fire.

Squeeze the lever slowly and evenly to discharge the extinguishing agent. When the agent first hits the fire, the fire may briefly flare up. This should be expected.

Sweep the nozzle from side to side, moving carefully toward the fire. Keep the extinguisher aimed at the base of the fire.

If you have combustible liquids in your facility, it's important to store them properly. Here are a few things to consider when choosing your safety storage cabinet:

Compliance and regulatory requirements.

Type of chemical to be stored.

Capacity needs.

Performance testing.

According to OSHA, your safety storage cabinet must be Factory Mutual approved and UL listed. It must also comply with your federal, state and local regulations.

For more information or questions about how to implement a fire prevention policy, give the Northern Safety & Industrial technical support representatives a call at (800) 922-8553 or email techsupport@northernsafety.com.