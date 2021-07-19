NSC receives $3MM grant for its Work to Zero initiative

The National Safety Council (NSC) has received a $3 million (MM) grant from McElhattan Foundation to continue its pursuit of eliminating workplace fatalities by 2050 through the work of NSC's Work to Zero initiative.

This additional grant to NSC for $3MM over three years will further support the initiative's work to increase employers' adoption of life-saving safety technology to eliminate fatalities by 2050.

In 2019, the latest year of available data, there were 5,333 work-related fatalities recorded in the U.S., costing an estimated $171 billion and representing the largest fatal case count since 2007.

For more information, visit www.nsc.org/worktozero or call (800) 621-7615.